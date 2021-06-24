Obituaries for June 24, 2021

Donna Mae Becenti

CROWNPOINT — Funeral services for Donna Mae Becenti, 75, of Crownpoint, will be held Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m., at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Crownpoint, with Rev. Isaac Ogba officiating. Burial will follow in Crownpoint.

Donna was born Dec. 21, 1945, in Crownpoint, into the Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together Clan), born for Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). Her nalí is Tsenabahi?nii (Sleep Rock People); cheii is Bit’ahnii (Under His Cover). She passed away June 20, 2021, in Albuquerque.

Donna received a master’s from Northern Arizona University and was an educator for 45 years for McKinley County Schools.

Donna was a parishioner of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and her greatest joy was keeping up with her children and grandchildren. Some of her favorite pastimes include sewing, reading, enjoying the Crownpoint horizons, traveling, and learning new things.

Donna is survived by her son, Kevin R. Becenti; daughter, Karyth L. Becenti; brothers, Abel Becenti and Emmett Becenti; sister, Priscilla Becenti-Plimpton; and five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Donna is preceded in death by her mother, Louise Cowboy Becenti; father, Ned Earl Becenti Sr.; and brother, Ned Earl Becenti Jr.

To-go food will be served at St. Paul’s Community Center following services.

Direct Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.

Norma J. Watts

FORT DEFIANCE — Graveside service for Norma J. Watts, 61, of Fort Defiance, will be held Saturday, July 3, at 11 a.m., at 3 miles north on Old Red Lake Road in Fort Defiance, with Pastor Martin Haven officiating.

Norma was born May 7, 1958, in Rehoboth, New Mexico. She passed away May 3, 2021, in Fort Defiance.

Norma enjoyed quilting, crocheting, collecting dolls, and spending time with her grandchildren and animals.

Norma is survived by her husband, Francisco Watts; sons, Adrian Watts and Nathan Watts; daughters, Albertina Watts and Christina Ruepong; and eight grandchildren.

Norma is preceded in death by her son, Mario Watts.

Pallbearers will be Nathan Watts and Andrew Ruepong.

Honorary pallbearers will be Francisco Watts, Adrian Watts, Malachi Watts, Isaiah Watts, Andre Ruepong, and Daniel Ruepong.

A reception will take place at the Watts residence, following service.

Cope Memorial is in charge of arrangements.

Elizabeth Ann Simpson

WINDOW ROCK — A private ceremony for Elizabeth Ann Simpson, 74, of Window Rock, will be held for only family.

Elizabeth was born Nov. 9, 1946, in Fort Collins, Colorado. She passed away June 17, 2021, in Window Rock.

Elizabeth attended Fort Collins High School in Fort Collins, Colorado, and the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado. She was employed as an art teacher for 18 years and enjoyed art, teaching, reading, and her grandchildren.

Elizabeth is survived by her son, Jeremy (Pamela) Simpson of Window Rock; daughter, Carrie McKenzie of Mound, Minnesota; brothers, Edmund Benedict, David (Paula) Benedict and James Benedict, all of Fort Collins; and six grandchildren.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Marion Benedict.

An expression of sympathy may be sent to the family of Elizabeth Simpson at 1818 Grandview Drive, Window Rock, AZ 86515.

Summit Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Edwin Yazzie

GALLUP — Funeral services for Edwin Yazzie, 32, of Church Rock, New Mexico, were held June 22 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with Peter Skeet John officiating. Interment followed at the Gallup City Cemetery.

Edwin was born Nov. 16, 1988, in Gallup, into the Tódík’ózhí (Salt Water Clan), born for Tó’áhaní (Near the Water Clan). He passed away June 18, 2021, in La Plata, New Mexico.

Edwin attended Sanders High School, Flagstaff High School and Job Corps. He was employed with AUI Inc. Construction.

Edwin enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, and spending time with his wife, children, family, and friends. He was a loving and caring person who was a hard worker dedicated to his job.

Edwin is survived by his wife, Antoinette Marianito; son, Karlyle Yazzie; daughter, Delilah Yazzie; brothers, Leonard Yazzie Jr. of Gallup, Elroy Yazzie of Breadsprings, New Mexico, Mervin Yazzie Sr. and Erwin Yazzie, both of Lupton, Arizona; and sister, Nancita Padilla.

Edwin is preceded in death by his parents, Nancy and Leonard Yazzie Sr.

Pallbearers were Leonard Yazzie Jr., Elroy Yazzie, Mervin Yazzie Sr., Travis Yazzie, Mervin Yazzie Jr., Earl Tom, Brandon Jones, and Franklin Harrison.

Honorary pallbearers were Antoinette Marianito, Karlyle Ok’shi ok Yazzie, Delilah Rayne Yazzie, Erwin Yazzie, Nancita Padilla, and Shane Jones.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Mario F. Watts

FORT DEFIANCE — Graveside service for Mario F. Watts, 39, of Fort Defiance, will be held Saturday, July 3, at 11 a.m., at 3 miles on Old Red Lake Road in Fort Defiance, with Pastor Martin Haven officiating.

Mario was born Feb. 9, 1980, in Fort Defiance. He passed away Feb. 5, 2021, in Phoenix.

Mario enjoyed camping, fishing, baseball, and spending time with his children.

Mario is survived by his son, Dominic Watts; daughter, Delilah Watts; father, Francisco Watts; brothers, Adrian Watts and Nathan Watts; and sisters, Albertina Watts and Christina Watts.

Mario is preceded in death by his mother, Norma Watts.

Pallbearers will be Malachi Watts and Dan Smith Jr.

Honorary pallbearers will be Francisco Watts, Dominic Watts, Adrian Watts, Nathan Watts, Andrew Ruepong, Isaiah Watts, Andre Ruepong, and Daniel Ruepong.

A reception will take place at the Watts residence, following service.

Wyman Cremation and Burial is in charge of arrangements.

Brandon Marc Howe

SHIPROCK — Funeral services for Brandon Marc Howe, 37, of Shiprock, will be held Monday, June 28, at 10 a.m., at the Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Shiprock, with Pastor John Greydanus officiating. Burial will follow in Shiprock.

Brandon was born June 28, 1983, in Albuquerque. He passed away Nov. 25, 2020, in San Tan Valley, Arizona.

Brandon graduated with a pharmacy technician degree from Pima Medical Institute in 2004 in Mesa, Arizona. He worked for Walgreens and Food City pharmacies.

Brandon enjoyed playing golf and watching the L.A. Dodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers play.

Brandon is survived by his parents, Marie and Wilford Howe Sr.; brothers, Michael Howe and Wilford Howe Jr.; and sisters, Lynette Howe and Marla Jim.

Brandon is preceded in death by his cousin, Angelita Muskett; and grandmother, Zonnie Bahe.

At Season’s End Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald John

KINLICHEE, Ariz. — Graveside service for Ronald John, 51, of Cross Canyon, Arizona, was held June 17 at the Kinlichee community cemetery in Kinlichee, Arizona.

Ronald was born Dec. 16, 1969, in Keams Canyon, Arizona, into the Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tsénjíkiní (Honey Combed Rock People). His nalí is Táb??há (Water’s Edge); cheii is B??h Bitoodnii (Deer Spring). He passed away June 12, 2021, in Winslow, Arizona.

Ronald graduated from Many Farms High School in 1988 and from Gateway Community College in 1998. He was employed with the VA Local 469 as a fitter/welder for many companies for 16-plus years, retiring in 2014.

Ronald enjoyed rodeos, working on cars, hiking, basketball, traveling, grilling, and making friends.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Thamela Platero; son, Nickolos John; daughter, Tanya John; stepdaughters, Pamela Lee, Martina Lee, Kristen Lee, and Arlynda Lee; mother, Ella Mae John; brothers, Darrel John, Delbert John and Carlos John Jr.; sister, Charlene John; and seven step-grandchildren.

Ronald is preceded in death by his father, Carlos John Sr.; brothers, Carlton John and Charles John; one step-grandson; maternal grandparents, Bessie and Clarence Clah; and paternal grandparents, Irene and James John.

Honorary pallbearers were Delbert John, Darrell John, Carlos John Jr., Kevin Peshlakai, Augustine John, and Kevin Chan.

Summit Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Albert Billie

FORT DEFIANCE — Graveside service for Albert Billie, 28, of Fort Defiance, was held June 19 in Fort Defiance, with Pastor Haven officiating.

Albert was born July 10, 1992, in Fort Defiance, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan) and ‘Ásh??hí (Salt People Clan), born for Naakai Dine’é (Mexican Clan). He passed away June 16, 2021, in Tucson.

Albert enjoyed music, building things, walking, and drawing.

Albert is survived by his son, Dayson Billie; mother, Regina Tsosie; brothers, Jimmy Billie and Chester B. Billie; and sisters, Bertha Billie, Alberta A. Billie and Crystal M. Billie.

Albert is preceded in death by his grandparents, Gloria and Jimmy Scott, and Juanita and Ben Billie.

Pallbearers were Patrick Billie, Paterson Billie, Keith Tsosie, Marvin Tuley, Jimmy Billie, and Cory T. Barney.

Honorary pallbearers were Chester Billie and David Wauneka.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Kee C. Joe

WHIPPOORWILL, Ariz. — Graveside service for Kee C. Joe, 90, of Whippoorwill, Arizona, will be held Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m., at the family plot in Whippoorwill.

Kee was born Dec. 25, 1930, in Whippoorwill. He passed away June 19, 2021, in Farmington.

Desert View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Christian Catron Coho

WINDOW ROCK — Christian Catron Coho, 19, of Window Rock, was born June 29, 2001, in Fort Defiance, into the Bit’ahnii (Under His Cover Clan), born for Naakai Dine’é (Mexican Clan). He passed away June 16, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona.

Christian attended Window Rock High School and was employed as a framer/carpenter. He enjoyed listening to music, welding, working out, nature walks, working, and becoming a first-time father.

Christian is survived by his father, Curtis Coho; brother, Christianson Catron Coho; and sisters, Shakira Shauree Keams, Curshawna Catron Coho and Cheyenne Rose Haudley.

Christian is preceded in death by his mother, Genevieve Wilson; aunt, Brenda Peterson; maternal grandmother, Jennie Peterson; and grandfather, Jimmie Ben Wilson Sr.

Pallbearers were Robert Chuyale, Wade Wilson, Robert Owens, Ted Bonnie Jr., Roger Peterson, and Edwin Yazzie Sr.

Honorary pallbearers were Zion Wilson and Aarold Roanhorse.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Rosita Ann Lee

WIDE RUINS, Ariz. — Graveside service for Rosita Ann Lee, 68, of Wide Ruins, Arizona, will be held today, June 24, at 8 a.m., at the Late Austin Lee Sr. family plot in Wide Ruins.

Rosita was born July 26, 1953, in Ganado, Arizona, into the Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People Clan), born for Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan). She passed away June 19, 2021, in Wide Ruins.

Rosita is survived by her sons, Steven Lee and Kevin Nalwood; daughter, Lisa Deckard; sisters, Rose Lee, Eleanor Lee, Elvira Atine, Laverne Souva, Nevelyn Froese, Rhoda Lee, and Cassandra Clark; and two grandsons.

Rosita is preceded in death by her mother, Adella Sam; father, Austin Lee Sr.; sister, Brenda Lee; and brothers, Emerson Lee and Austin Lee Jr.

Pallbearers will be Jack Deckard, Adrian Anderson, Jordan Nalwood, Eric Anderson, Mike Vigil, and Bradley Benally.

Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Deckard, Steven Lee and Kevin Nalwood.

A reception will take place at Rose Lee’s residence in Wide Ruins, following service.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

