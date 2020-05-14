Obituaries for May 14, 2020

Garrick Smith

TWIN LAKES, N.M. — Graveside service for Garrick Smith, 39, of Twin Lakes, New Mexico, were held May 13 in Twin Lakes.

Garrick was born Nov. 29, 1981, in Gallup. He passed away May 7, 2020, in Gallup.

Garrick graduated from Tohatchi High School in 2001.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Herbert Frank White Sr.

CORNFIELDS, Ariz. — Graveside service for Herbert Frank White Sr., 88, of Cornfields, Arizona, will be held Friday, May 15.

Herbert was born Nov. 27, 1931, at the Rehoboth Hospital in Rehoboth, New Mexico, into the Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Naasht’ézhí Táchii’nii (Zuni/Red Running Into the Water People Clan). He passed away May 9, 2020, in Albuquerque.

Herbert attended Wingate High School and was employed at El Paso Natural Gas Company. He enjoyed rodeos, bull riding, welding, ranching, watching Ganado Hornet sports and was a Denver Broncos fan.

Herbert is survived by his wife, Sarah Taliman White; sons, Frederick H. White, Freddy H. White and Herbert F. White Jr.; daughters, Freida S. White and Herberta S. White; brother, Johnny Hood; sister, Rose White; and 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Herbert is preceded in death by his mother, Fannie Livingston; father, Frank White; sisters, Alice White and Helen White; and brother, Harry White.

Pallbearers will be Kevin S. White, Garrett O. White, Wesley White, Nicholas V. McLevain, Chad McLevain Charlie McLevain, David L. McLevain Jr., Charleston L. White and Jalen R. White.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Taliman Sr., Frederick H. White, Freddy H. White, Herbert F. White Jr. and Christian L. McLevain.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Lena T. James

JEDDITO, Ariz. — Graveside service for Lena T. James, 73, of Jeddito, Arizona, will be held today, May 14, at 10 a.m. at the Jeddito cemetery with Aderbert Edgewater officiating.

Lena was born July 15, 1946, in Jeddito, into the Tótsohnii (Big Water Clan), born for Tódích’ii’nii (Bitter Water Clan). She passed away May 7, 2020, in Phoenix.

Lena attended a five-year special school in Santa Fe, and was a homemaker.

Lena is survived by her sons, Calvin James, Jonathan James, Victor James, Delbert James and Hoskie James Jr.; daughters, Esther James, Bernita Edgewater, Arlene James and Marlene Yazzie; parents, Kee and Zonnie Tseipei; brothers, Jerry Tsipah and Phillip Tsipai; sisters, Neva Antonia, Irene Cepi and Shirley Benally; and 59 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren.

Lena is preceded in death by her husband, Howard James.

Pallbearers will be Vidale James, Delbert James, Jonathan James, Jerrison James, Lambert James and Harris James.

Honorary pallbearers will be Myron James, Stephen James, Colin James, Rickson James and Calvin James.

A reception will take place at the family residence, located 16 miles northeast of the Jeddito Chapter House, following service.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Evelyn A. Alexius

GALLUP — Graveside service for Evelyn A. Alexius, of Mexican Springs, New Mexico, was held May 13 at the Gallup City Cemetery.

Evelyn was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Tohatchi, New Mexico, into the ‘Áshiihí (Salt People Clan), born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). She died May 3, 2020, in Gallup.

After attending nursing school, Evelyn moved to the San Francisco Bay Area with her husband Jimmie Alexius. She worked for over 30 years as a licensed vocational nurse at Seton Medical Center in Daly City, California.

Upon retirement, Evelyn and her husband moved to Gallup in 2000.

Evelyn is survived by her sons, Alphonso Alexius and Dean Alexius; daughters, Carleen Alexius and Linda Alexius Hagerty; brothers, Alfred Barney and Robert Kinsel; sisters, Elizabeth Muskett, Daisy Barney and Eunice Barney; and two grandchildren.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Alexius; parents, Nelson Barney and Mary L. Barney; brothers, Ben T. Barney, Thomas Barney and Luther Barney; and sister, Janice Morgan.

In lieu of a donation, a moment of silence was requested on the day and time of her service to remember her as a loving mother, sister, auntie, and friend.

A memorial service will be held at a later date due to current circumstances.

Cope Memorial was in charge of arrangements.

Walter Gibson Sr.

FORT DEFIANCE — Graveside service for Walter Gibson Sr., 71, of Fort Defiance, were held May 8 at the Fort Defiance community cemetery with Pastor Ryan Nez officiating.

Walter was born March 3, 1949, at Peach Springs in Brimhall, New Mexico. He passed away May 4, 2020, in Albuquerque.

Walter attended Dallas Texas Mechanic School and was employed as a mechanic at Sav-Mor Wrecking. He also worked for Arrowhead Wrecking, Sun Dance Motors and General Dynamics.

Walter is survived by his wife, Charlotte M. Gibson; sons, LeAndre Walter Gibson and Waylon Gibson; daughters, Ophelia M. Bodie and Emily Gibson; brothers, Sam Gibson and Alfred Gibson; sister, Bessie Mitchell; and five grandchildren.

Walter is preceded in death by his son, Walter Gibson Jr.; mother, Emma Mitchell; and father, Sam Gibson Sr.

Pallbearers were Tony Williams, Ray Shawn James, Jerry Curtis, Ron Mitchell and Gerald John.

Honorary pallbearers were LeAndre Walter Gibson and Gilbert John Jr.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.