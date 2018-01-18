Obituaries for Jan. 18, 2018

Melanie Lonetree

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. – Funeral services for Melanie Lonetree, 24, of Gallup, were held Jan. 14 at the Native American Church in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Interment followed at the Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.

Melanie was born Oct. 21, 1993, in Fort Defiance, the daughter of Vincent and Doracita (Dineyazhe) Lonetree. She died Jan. 9, 2018, at her home.

Melanie attended Gallup Catholic School and Central High School in Gallup. She looked forward to attending the University of New Mexico-Gallup Branch.

Melanie loved spending time with her friends, especially her nephew Ryley. She enjoyed cooking and was an exceptional cook. She also enjoyed watching Netflix movies, traveling, hunting and fishing.

Melanie is survived her mother, Doracita Lonetree; brothers, Ryan Lonetree and Drew Lonetree; nephew, Ryley Vincent Lonetree; sister, Melissa Lonetree; and her favorite aunt, Elizabeth Isaac, whom she loved very much.

Melanie is preceded in death by her father, Vincent Lonetree; maternal grandparents, Johnny Sr. and Sallie Dineyazhe; and paternal grandmother, Noral Lonetree.

A Lantern Ceremony in honor of Melanie will be held Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Gallup Catholic School at 6 p.m. A reception will be held prior to the ceremony.

Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station assisted the family with arrangements.

Cecil Chee Henry

CHINLE – Funeral services for Cecil Chee Henry, 59, of Black Rock, Arizona, will be held today, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Chinle, with Father Blane Grein officiating. Burial will follow at the family plot in Black Rock.

Cecil was born Sept. 25, 1958, in Ganado, Arizona, into the Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan), born for Tó’aheedl’inii (Water Flow Together Clan). He died Jan. 14, 2018, in Black Rock.

Cecil graduated from Holbrook High School in 1977 and attended the Iron Workers of Welding School in Chicago. He enjoyed spending time with family and loved playing basketball, hiking, running and was a well-known silversmith from Canyon De Chelly.

Cecil is survived by his brothers, Gary Henry and Frederick Henry, both of Black Rock; and sister, Winnie Henry of Black Rock.

Cecil is preceded by his wife, Evelyn Henry; son, Terrance Lee Henry; and parents, John and Rose Chee Henry.

Pallbearers will be Larrison Henry, Leander Henry, Al Benally and Kee Chee Anagal Jr.

Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Henry, Frederick Henry, Jerome Hunter, Jonathan Hunter and Ben Henry Jr.

A reception will take place at the Chinle Catholic Hall following services.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

George Morris Chee

LUKACHUKAI, Ariz. — Funeral services for George Morris Chee, 50, of Lukachukai, Arizona, were held Jan. 17 at the St. Isabel Catholic Church in Lukachukai, with Father Joseph Gonzalez officiating.

George was born June 15, 1957, in Ganado, Arizona, into the Tótsohnii (Big Water Clan), born for Kinlich’i’nii (Red House Clan). He died Jan. 10, 2018, in Glendale, Arizona.

George attended Page High School.

George is survived by his sons, Cody and Marcus; daughters, Rolana, Kerry and Serena; brothers, Carson, Raymond, Dewayne and Timothy; sisters, Betty, Laberta, Gloria, Flora, Lorene and Laveen; and paternal grandparents, Hatathli Chee and Asdzaa Nez.

George is preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Morris Chee.

Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers were family and friends.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Larry Tohannie

BLACK FALLS, Ariz. — Funeral services for Larry Tohannie, 60, of Box Springs, Arizona, will be held Friday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. at the Black Falls Church in Black Falls, Arizona, with Harrison John officiating. Burial will follow at the family plot in Black Falls.

Larry was born Nov. 5, 1957, in Tuba City, into the Tsé deeshgizhnii (Rock Gap Clan), born for Tl’ááshch’’’ (Red Bottom People Clan). He died Jan. 12, 2018, in Flagstaff.

Larry graduated from Coconino High School in Flagstaff, and attended Automotive Technical School in Salt Lake City. He was employed with Flagstaff Diamond Dodge for many years, specializing in fixing transmissions and being a mechanic in general.

Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and helping his neighbors, watching football and was a Patriots fan.

Larry is survived by his wife, Rolanda Tohannie; sons, Thomas Nelson Tohannie and Brian Quinn Tohannie; daughter, Lynnette Tohannie; mother, Elsie Tohannie; brothers, Ronald Tohannie and Donald Tohannie; sister, Eileen Tohannie; and two grandchildren.

Larry is preceded in death by his father, Danny Tohannie; and sisters, Nina Pinto and Cecelia Tohannie.

Pallbearers will be Thomas Tohannie, Brian Tohannie, Wesley Tohannie, Hinton Williams Jr., Clinton Williams and Scott Tohannie Jr.

A reception will take place at the Black Falls Bible Church following services.

Norvel Owens Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Chelsea Amy Parkett

GALLUP — Funeral services for Chelsea Amy Parkett, 28, were held Jan. 12 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Interment followed at the Smith Lake community cemetery in Smith Lake, New Mexico.

Chelsea was born May 4, 1989, in Fort Defiance, into the Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan). Her nali is çshiih’ (Salt People); chei is Tód’ch’’i’nii (Bitter Water). She died Jan. 5, 2018, in Albuquerque.

Chelsea graduated from Thoreau High School and received a degree in medical billing and coding, but her biggest accomplishments were her sons.

Chelsea is survived by her sons, Gabriel Ramone and Draven Ramone; parents, Levi and Nadine Parkett of Smith Lake; and siblings, Levi Parkett of Page, Arizona; Carol Parkett of Round Rock, Arizona; Ted Parkett of Smith Lake; Sandra Parkett of Coyote Canyon, New Mexico; Michelle Willie of Mexican Springs, New Mexico; Marian Becenti of Baytown, Texas; Charles Parkett of Smith Lake; Christina Parkett of Smith Lake; Malissia Parkett of Red Rock, Oklahoma; Roxie Parkett of Las Vegas, New Mexico.

Chelsea is preceded in death by Minnie Littleman, Ted Lee Begay, Rena Parkett, Lee Parkett, Leander Lee, Shaune Parkett and Allen Parkett.

Pallbearers were Derrick Parkett, Elijah Clark, Ernest Clark III, Christian John, Tobey John and Ted Parkett Jr.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Wilson Melvin Benally

WINDOW ROCK — Funeral services for Wilson Melvin Benally were held Jan. 12 at the Window Rock United Methodist Church with Daniel Cleveland officiating. Interment followed at the Fort Defiance community cemetery.

Wilson was born March 13, 1937, in Church Rock, New Mexico, into the Kinlich’i’nii (Red House Clan), born for Haltsoo’ (Meadow People Clan). He died Jan. 6, 2018, in Payson, Arizona.

Wilson graduated from Wingate High School and was employed as a construction worker. He was a cattleman who enjoyed roping and yard cleaning.

Wilson is survived by his wife, Donna Mae Benally of Fort Defiance; sons, Darrell Benally of Surprise, Arizona, and Merrill Benally and Farrell Benally, both of Shiprock; stepson, Dwayne Williams of Fort Defiance; daughter, Cheryl Benally of Fort Defiance; stepdaughters, Chelsea Draper of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Cyndi Draper of Chandler, Arizona; brothers, Harrison Benally of Shiprock, Richard Benally of Sawmill, Arizona, and Notah Benally and Tom Benally, both of Church Rock, New Mexico; sister, Anna Mae Benally of Church Rock; and 23 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Wilson is preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Moore Benally; father, Tom Benally Sr.; sister, Mary Benally King; and stepson, Nathenial Draper.

Pallbearers were Bradley Woody, Jeremy June, Dwayne Williams, Joey Munoz, Albert Cleveland and Gabriel Cleveland.

Honorary pallbearers were Harrison Benally, Richard Benally, Notah Benally, Tom Benally Jr., Anthony Ramone, Merrill Benally, Darrell Benally and Farrell Benally.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

