Obituaries for Jan. 25, 2018

Ambrose J. Kinlicheeny Jr.

FORT DEFIANCE — Funeral services for Ambrose J. Kinlicheeny Jr., 37, of Fort Defiance, were held Jan. 19 at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament in Fort Defiance, with Father Gilbert officiating. Interment followed in Fort Defiance.

Ambrose was born May 23, 1980, in Gallup, into the Tsenabahilnii (Sleep Rock People Clan), born for Tótsohnii (Big Water Clan). He died Jan. 9, 2018, in Tsaile, Arizona.

Ambrose graduated from Window Rock High School and attended Arizona State University and Diné College. He was employed with DAT in Fort Defiance, and at Diné College on an internship. He also worked in Phoenix and Los Angeles.

Ambrose enjoyed school, traveling, hiking and taking photos.

Ambrose is survived by his brother, Wilbert Wauneka; and sisters, Kimberly Curley and Kathleen Hubbell.

Ambrose is preceded in death by his mother, Della Kinlicheeny.

Pallbearers were Seth Picotte, Randy Litzin, Nathan Litzin, Landy Yazzie, Ralphus Begay, William Yazzie, Alroy Billiman, Colin Yazzie, Benard K. Jr. and Antonio Chavez.

Honorary pallbearers were Wilbert Wauneka, Huston Martin, Jim Bradshaw, Jayden Lee, Hayman Martin, Hyrim Martin and Daniel Litzin.

Tse Bonito Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Scott Kelly Black

LECHEE, Ariz. — The Black/Kaye/Big family would like to thank those who were able to attend and celebrate the life of great-grandson, grandson, son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend, Scott Kelly Black.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Jan. 20, at LeChee Chapter.

Scott was born July 29, 1991, and passed on Jan. 13, 2018.

Scott was the son of Lisa Black. His sisters are Liann Kaye and Zoey Big.

Woody Henry Thompson

JOSEPH CITY, Ariz. — Funeral services for Woody Henry Thompson, 89, will be held Friday, Jan. 26, at 1 p.m. at the LDS Church in Joseph City, Arizona. Viewing will take place one hour prior to service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at the Joseph City Cemetery.

Woody was born July 15, 1928, in Tolani Lake, Arizona, into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Kinlichíi’nii (Red House Clan). His nali is Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water); chei is Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House). He died Jan. 18, 2018, in Joseph City.

Woody enjoyed reading the bible, praying and telling stories.

Woody is survived by his wife, Rose Mae Thompson of Joseph City; daughters, Freida Walker, Dolly Thompson of Leupp, Arizona, Karen Beers of Bullhead City, Arizona, Emily Thompson of Sacaton, Arizona, Melinda Naranjo, Melissa Taylor-Yazzie and Jennifer Kanuho of Joseph City; sons, Felix Thompson, Delvin Thompson of Page, Arizona, Ed Thompson of Leupp, and Jonathan Taylor of Joseph City; and 33 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Woody is preceded in death by his daughters, Darlene Store and Rose Ann Thompson; sister, Elsie Thompson; and brothers, Henry Thompson and Bobby Thompson.

Pallbearers will be Felix Thompson, Joseph A. Thompson, Tyrone Thompson, Jeremy Walker, Felix M. Thompson and Jordan JJ McCabe.

Greer’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Alice N. Begay

BIRDSPRINGS, Ariz. — Funeral services for Alice N. Begay, 81, of Birdsprings, Arizona, were held Jan. 22 at the Birdsprings Full Gospel Church. Interment followed at the Birdsprings Family Cemetery.

Alice was born March 30, 1936, in Birdsprings, into Áshiihí (Salt People Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). She died Jan. 17, 2018, in Flagstaff.

Alice is survived by her sons, Jarvis Begay, Jared Begay and Marvis Begay; daughters, Lupita Lewis, Rita Shaw and Cassandra Long; brothers, Junior Nez, Dennis Nez and Kenneth Nez, all of Birdsprings; and 31 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.

Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Davis Begay Sr.; sons, Jervis Begay and Davis Begay Jr.; parents, Carrie and Julius Nez; and sister, Mary Schultz.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Ericson Andy Scott

FORT DEFIANCE — Funeral services for Ericson Andy Scott, 24, of Fort Defiance, were held Jan. 22 at the Potter House in Fort Defiance, with Pastor Martin Haven officiating. Interment followed at the family plot in Fort Defiance.

Ericson was born Sept. 5, 1993, in Fort Defiance, into the Hashk’aa hadzohí (Yucca Fruit-Strung-Out-In-A-Line Clan), born for Áshiihí (Salt People Clan). He died Jan. 16, 2018, in Fort Defiance.

Ericson attended Navajo Pine High School and was employed with BIA Forestry, Navajo Agricultural Products Industry Pumpkin Patch and Williams Pro Clean. He enjoyed playing basketball and football, spending time with his children and watching his NBA team, Golden State Warriors, and NFL team, Baltimore Ravens.

Ericson is survived by his wife, Kelly Damon; son, Kelson Delbert Damon; daughter, Khaliah Rainy Scott; parents, Vera and Anthony Scott Sr.; brothers, Vernon Yazzie, Aaron Scott, Aaronson Scott and Eric Scott; and sisters, Verncina Scott and Verlincina Scott.

Ericson is preceded in death by Anthony Scott Jr., Everettson Andy Scott and Anthonita Ann Scott; maternal grandparents, Louise Yazzie and Irene Sampson; and paternal grandparents, Reah and Joe Scott.

Pallbearers were Delbert Damon Jr., Aaron Scott, Aaronson Scott, Vernon Yazzie, Eric Scott and Cordell Yazzie.

Honorary pallbearers were Elton Watson, Loy Yazzie and Nelson Scott Jr.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Roland Art Sandoval Jr.

WINDOW ROCK — Funeral services for Roland Art Sandoval Jr., 35, were held Jan. 20 at the Window Rock Christian Reformed Church. Interment followed at the Rehoboth Mission Cemetery in Rehoboth, New Mexico.

Roland was born at the Rehoboth McKinley Hospital in Gallup, into the Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan), born for Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). His nali is Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle); chei is Tábaahá (Water’s Edge). He passed away Jan. 17, 2018, in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Roland attended Hilltop Christian School and graduated from Rehoboth Christian High School. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration in MIS at the University of New Mexico. He was employed as an IT specialist for the Navajo Nation Department of Workforce Development in Window Rock.

Roland enjoyed fishing, baseball, basketball, bowling, running, going to the movies and concerts, coaching little league baseball and spending time with his family and friends.

Roland is survived by his wife, Rhiannon Francis; children, Elijah Sandoval, Abigail Sandoval, Myles Dalgai and Santana Dalgai; mother, Betty R. Sandoval; and sisters, Rolanda Sandoval Frank and Chandra Claw.

Pallbearers were Farin Begay, Deirryck Begaye, Kade Claw, Jeremy Curley, Myles Dalgai, Lawrence Hickson, Randall Hoskie and Everett Miller.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

