Covid prompts restrictions to Sports Center on primary election night

SANTA FE

People driving to Window Rock on Tuesday, Aug. 2, to follow the 2022 Navajo Nation Primary Election might want to revise plans.

This year, people will not be able to gather in the Window Rock Sports Center at the Navajo Nation Fairgrounds to watch primary results because of COVID-19, said Rosita Kelly, director of the Navajo Nation Election Office.

Only 25 people will be allowed into the Window Rock Sports Center (formerly Civic Center) building, including election staff, volunteer poll workers, and a few media representatives.

“It’s going to be very limited,” Kelly said. “We’re just really trying to stay cognizant of COVID-19 and taking safety precautions. It’s really different from previous elections.”

She said even candidates would not be able to go into the Sports Center.

“They’re not going to be allowed on the grounds at all,” Kelly said.

Police will be guarding the entry and exit to the building.

However, Kelly said one campaign manager per candidate could check in periodically at the Sports Center to get updates on election results. Still, they will not be able to stay in the building.

Kelly confirmed that election results should start trickling in around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The results will be broadcast on KTNN, and the election staff will “try” to live-stream the event on social media.

While they also hope to have a TV outside of the building to share results, that will be weather dependent, said Kelly.