Covid prompts restrictions to Sports Center on primary election night

SANTA FE

People driving to Window Rock on Tuesday, Aug. 2, to follow the 2022 Navajo Nation Primary Election might want to revise plans.

This year, people will not be able to gather in the Window Rock Sports Center at the Navajo Nation Fairgrounds to watch primary results because of COVID-19, said Rosita Kelly, director of the Navajo Nation Election Office.

Only 25 people will be allowed into the Window Rock Sports Center (formerly Civic Center) building, including election staff, volunteer poll workers, and a few media representatives.

“It’s going to be very limited,” Kelly said. “We’re just really trying to stay cognizant of COVID-19 and taking safety precautions. It’s really different from previous elections.”

She said even candidates would not be able to go into the Sports Center.

“They’re not going to be allowed on the grounds at all,” Kelly said.

Police will be guarding the entry and exit to the building.

However, Kelly said one campaign manager per candidate could check in periodically at the Sports Center to get updates on election results. Still, they will not be able to stay in the building.

Kelly confirmed that election results should start trickling in around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The results will be broadcast on KTNN, and the election staff will “try” to live-stream the event on social media.

While they also hope to have a TV outside of the building to share results, that will be weather dependent, said Kelly.

Rima Krisst

Reporter and photojournalist Rima Krisst has been with the Navajo Times since July of 2018, and covers our Arts and Culture and Government Affairs beats. Prior to joining the editorial team at the Times, Krisst worked in various capacities in the areas of communications, public relations, marketing and Indian Affairs policy on behalf of the Tribes, Nations and Pueblos of New Mexico. Among her posts, she served as Director of PR and Communications for the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department under Governor Bill Richardson, Healthcare Outreach and Education Manager for the Eight Northern Pueblos, Tribal Tourism Liaison for the City of Santa Fe, and Marketing Projects Coordinator for Santa Fe Indian Market. As a writer and photographer, she has also worked independently as a contractor on many special projects, and her work has been published in magazines. Krisst earned her B.S. in Business Administration/Finance from the University of Connecticut.

