Nez chooses running mate from Alamo

Nez chooses running mate from Alamo

Navajo Times | Sharon Chischilly
Candidate for Navajo president Jonathan Nez selects Chad Abeyta, 33, of Alamo, N.M., as his running mate. Nez made the announcement at the Veterans Memorial Park in Window on Monday afternoon.

Donovan Quintero

Posted by | Aug 8, 2022 | , |

WINDOW ROCK

Candidate for Navajo Nation president Jonathan Nez on Monday selected Air Force veteran Chad Abeyta as his running mate.

Abeyta, 33, from Alamo, New Mexico, accepted the nomination with his wife, Paulene Abeyta, and their children. His mother and father were also present.

Abeyta said the top three priorities for the next vice president are to follow the Nahat’á plan the Nez-Lizer administration began.

Nez said the Hozhó Diné Bi Nahat’á plan provides a directive to goal setting and tracking that is based on the Navajo people’s concerns.

Navajo Times | Sharon Chischilly
His uncle looks on as Chad Abeyta, 33, embraces his mother, Francelia Abeyta, after making his candidate for Navajo Nation vice president speech at the Veterans Memorial Park in Window Rock on Monday afternoon.

The plan blends Navajo traditional models of education and goal setting with standard management tools, as well as increasing government transparency and accountability.

Abeyta said the second priority is to bring creative solutions to the table.

“And the third thing is to support President Nez and his the decisions,” he said on Monday.

The announcement took place at Veterans Memorial Park in Window Rock.

Abeyta, who worked at the Office of Legislative Counsel, said he drafted the housing amendments that were passed by the Health Education & Human Services Committee.

“And that was to update the housing policies to fit the current structure,” said Abeyta.

Abeyta is originally from Alamo. He is Tó baazhní’ázhí, and is born for Chishí. His maternal grandfathers are Kiis’aanii and his paternal grandfathers are Tłʼááshchíʼí.

During his military service, Abeyta said he served three tours during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Unified Protector.

Rate:

About The Author

Donovan Quintero

"Dii, Diné bi Naaltsoos wolyéhíígíí, ninaaltsoos át'é. Nihi cheii dóó nihi másání ádaaní: Nihi Diné Bizaad bił ninhi't'eelyá áádóó t'áá háadida nihizaad nihił ch'aawóle'lágo. Nihi bee haz'áanii at'é, nihisin at'é, nihi hózhǫ́ǫ́jí at'é, nihi 'ach'ą́ą́h naagééh at'é. Dilkǫǫho saad bee yájíłti', k'ídahoneezláo saad bee yájíłti', ą́ą́ chánahgo saad bee yájíłti', diits'a'go saad bee yájíłti', nabik'íyájíłti' baa yájíłti', bich'į' yájíłti', hach'į' yándaałti', diné k'ehgo bik'izhdiitįįh. This is the belief I do my best to follow when I am writing Diné-related stories and photographing our events, games and news. Ahxéhee', shik'éí dóó shidine'é." - Donovan Quintero is an award-winning Diné journalist, who is based in Window Rock, Arizona. He can be contacted at dq@navajotimes.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

63°
Mostly Cloudy
83% humidity
wind: 5mph SSE
H 88 • L 56

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT