Nez to Council: OK the bill – State of nation covers rising COVID-19 cases, ARPA plans, updates on veterans

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation Council’s winter session began on Monday with the Nez-Lizer administration talking about the surge in COVID-19 cases, how to use ARPA money, and plans to improve conditions for conditions Diné veterans.

Nez said even though coronavirus cases have been surging throughout the United States and in border towns and regions around the Nation, the Navajo people have done well when it comes to vaccinations.

As of Monday, 72.9% of the Navajo people 12 years old and older are fully vaccinated. And 87% of Navajo people who are 65 or older are fully vaccinated.

“Recently, we’ve experienced a large increase in COVID-19 cases,” Nez said. “However, due to our high vaccination rates, the large majority of people being infected are only experiencing minimal symptoms, and our health-care facilities are maintaining despite incredible challenges.”

Due to the effectiveness of the vaccines, the Nation is not experiencing a surge in hospitalizations and loss of life compared to areas off the Navajo Nation, said Nez.

However, the pandemic impacts are still a problem, especially regarding financial costs. Due to this, Council and Nez approved the ARPA Hardship Assistance on Jan. 4, which will provide enrolled members of the Nation $2,000 for adults 18 and older and $600 for each child.

This funding came from the American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021. The Nation received $2 billion.

Improving quality of life

During Nez’s speech, he outlined a couple of projects that this funding will go to. He said the remainder of the funds would go toward infrastructure development, housing, broadband, water, and other long-term improvements.

“Now, we have to get the remaining funds allocated so we can move forward with the long-term improvements,” Nez said. “The projects that will improve the quality of life for many of our people and for future generations.”

As of right now, Nez’s bill (No. 0257-21) needs Council’s approval to move forward with infrastructure proposals outlined in the legislation.

This bill, if approved, will allocate a total of over $1.1 billion of ARPA funds for water and wastewater projects, broadband projects, home electricity connection projects, housing, and housing renovation projects, bathroom addition projects, and Hardship Assistance.

The legislation will fund over 60 water and wastewater projects. It will also provide middle-mile and last-mile broadband connections for homes, schools, first responders.

The legislation also plans to electrify over 3,900 homes and about 800 solar units. Funding will be provided to all 110 chapters regarding housing construction and renovations.

It will also fund bathroom addition projects, including additional house wiring, wastewater and septic installations, and water and power needed to provide a functional bathroom.

Nez urged Council to act quickly on the bill to get improvements started and completed within federal timelines.

“We need the Council to act quickly by approving the infrastructure funding proposals in Legislation No. 0257-21,” Nez said. “The Navajo Nation received the first allocation of ARPA funds nearly eight months ago, and now the legislation is on hold for up to 60 days.

“If the pace continues,” he said, “it might take one year before the funds are ready to be implemented.”

Vice President Myron Lizer said in addition to ARPA projects, the Navajo Veterans Administration will be completing the construction of the first home for a Navajo veteran in recent years.

‘More needs to be done to help our veterans’

“As many of you know, the Veterans Housing Program was created several years back, but there were many policy issues and challenges that had to be resolved,” Lizer said. “Now, we are finally seeing progress that our veterans have demanded.”

Lizer said this past October, the Nez-Lizer administration met with Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of Public and Intergovernmental Affairs Stephanie Birdwell under the U.S. Department of Veterans.

During this meeting, the administration requested support for establishing a new veterans administration regional district in the Nation.

This would benefit Navajo veterans and save them money because they would not have to travel to Albuquerque or Phoenix.

“With a population of over 10,000 Navajo veterans, we are proposing a Native American veterans center on the Navajo Nation to provide federal benefits including clinical and mental health services to help Native American veterans with PTSD and other health care issues,” Lizer said.

He also said the administration proposes the new Gallup Indian Medical Center to include a veterans’ hospital and cancer treatment center.

Along with this, they are also urging the Department of Veterans Affairs to reinstate assistance for traditional healing.

“We know more needs to be done to help veterans and all of our people who are dealing with mental health and substance use problems,” Lizer said.

Nez said with the uncertainties in revenue and the federal budget, the administration must advocate at all levels of government while thinking about years ahead and the generations to come.

“Teachings such as T’áá hwó’ ajít’éego, or self-reliance and self-determination, will help us along the way in everything that we strive to accomplish for our people,” Nez said.