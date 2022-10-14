Friday, October 14, 2022
Verbal threat shuts down tribal government in Window Rock

Donovan Quintero

WINDOW ROCK

An alleged verbal threat in Tuba City a few days ago prompted the tribal government at the tribe’s capital to shut down on Thursday.

Navajo Police in Window Rock reacted to a threat on Thursday when it received reports of a person who made verbal threats in Tuba City. The person said, “he was going to shoot at the President’s office,” according to Navajo Police.

Heavily armed police canvassed the tribal offices, including the Council Chamber and the president’s office.

The Council was conducting a Naabik’íyáti’ meeting when Speaker Seth Damon was notified.

Whether it was a miscommunication or a misunderstanding, the Council on Thursday posted on its social media later that the delegates were informed of an active shooter situation at the president’s office.

Several Navajo Nation Rangers and Navajo Police officers, as well as the executive security for the president, secured the building. Tribal staff was released, and the Naabik’íyáti’ Committee members recessed.

The Navajo Police Department posted on its social media that a person responsible for the alleged verbal threats was arrested.

The agency wrote that law officials in Tuba City say they are working with Navajo Police, criminal investigations in Kayenta, and federal authorities to investigate the alleged incident.

