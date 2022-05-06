No. 2 Gallup looks for rematch with No. 1 Artesia

WINDOW ROCK

Last season, the Gallup softball team fired a warning shot showing that they can be a force in Class 4A.

The Lady Bengals (19-7) got to the state title game, losing to Artesia by a 4-0 count.

The two powerhouses earned the top two seeds for this year’s playoff with Gallup getting the No. 2 seed behind Artesia, the defending state champs.

“I think it’s good that we got the No. 2 (seed),” new Gallup coach Crystal Pablo said. “You know, we’re kind of looking for No. 1, but getting the two seed definitely puts us in a good spot.”

The Bengals will host crosstown rival Miyamura on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a play-in game with the winner heading into next week’s double elimination tournament in Rio Rancho.

The state title game is scheduled for May 14 at the University of New Mexico softball field.

The matchup with Miyamura will be Gallup’s third meeting with the Lady Patriots. In the first two games, the Bengals outscored Miyamura 36-0.

“It didn’t really matter who we’re facing the first round,” said Pablo, who took over the program in mid-April after longtime coach Rayfert Spencer was fired by Gallup-McKinley County Schools.

“It could have been anybody, but it’s always exciting to play Miyamura,” she said. “We have to be ready for them because Miyamura is a scrappy team.

“I feel like they always find a way and when it comes down to it, they can get the job done,” the Gallup coach added. “They have some fight behind them and they have grit. They can definitely be good competition.”

Since splitting a two-game series with Artesia on April 2, the Bengals have won 11 straight. The Pablo-coached team captured the District 1-4A title with a 10-0 record as the Bengals run-ruled every district opponent this season except for a 5-0 win over Aztec on April 14.

“We’ve been playing really solid, and we’ve been very consistent,” Pablo said, while adding that the lineup has had some big outings this year.

“Once someone gets started with hitting, it gets contagious,” she said. “It gets everyone rolling.”

On the flip side, Pablo said their defense has held their own behind the play of sophomore ace Seniah (SJ) Haines and senior Katherine Lincoln.

“I think our defense is the strongest of the two,” Pablo said. “Our defense has backed our pitchers no matter who we have in the circle.”

At Artesia earlier this year, the Bengals came up short 6-2 in the opening game with Bulldog ace RyLee Crandall in the circle.

In the nightcap, Gallup posted a 7-3 win to tie the series.

“It was definitely fun to go down to Artesia this year and see RyLee, and see their girls before state,” Pablo said. “It allows us to prepare and know what to expect from Rylee and Artesia going into the state tournament. I feel confident that we’ll be able adjust to Rylee sooner and be able to put the ball in play and score some runs.”

Not getting too far ahead, Pablo said there are plenty of dark horses that make up the 4A playoff field. Some of the sleepers include No. 3 Silver, No. 4 Lovington, No. 5 Bernalillo and No. 6 St. Pius.

“I think Lovington is a team to look at,” she said. “They won a game against Artesia in their district, so they’re a team to look out for. Silver has been traditionally tough so you can’t count them out.”

In addition to the two Gallup schools, the district also got three other teams in the playoffs for a total of five squads. District runner-up Aztec got the No. 7 seed, followed by Bloomfield at No. 14 and Kirtland Central at No. 16.

“That shows what kind of respect we have for our district,” she said. “These teams definitely belong in the state tournament, and they could potentially make a run as well.”

On Friday, Bloomfield will travel to Silver for an 8 p.m. matchup while KC plays at top seed Artesia and Aztec entertains No. 10 Belen with the latter two games being playing at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Pablo said she’s elated in taking over the program and she thanked her predecessor for preparing her.

“It’s very exciting to be a part of this program,” she said. “I’m very thankful for coach Spencer and his mentorship in preparing these girls going into the state tournament. I definitely believe these girls are capable of winning state. They’re a great group of girls and it’s great to see them play.”