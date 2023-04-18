Page beats MV, stays in contention of 3A North Region title

FORT DEFIANCE

The Page baseball team has clinched at least a share of the 3A North Region regular season championship after Monday’s 14-1 win over Monument Valley.

The Sand Devils improved to 14-7 overall and 11-1 in region play after pounding out 17 hits over the Mustangs.

Senior Emmanuel Manygoats went 4-for-4 at the plate, while Ashton Penrod, Conner Shirley, Hunter Billah, Chad Wood, and Benjamin Anderson came up with three hits each in the five-inning contest.

Wood went the distance and gave up one earned run on three hits while striking out eight batters.

The Sand Devils will have to await the outcome of Wednesday’s doubleheader between Chinle and Window Rock.

Chinle owns a 16-5 overall record and a 9-1 mark as the Wildcats split the two-game series with Page on Apr. 11.

The Wildcats won the first game 2-1, went eight innings, and Page evened the series with an 11-10 triumph that went seven.

“We went into extra innings the first game,” Sand Devil coach Ty Bennett said. “It could have gone either way, and it was a shootout between our aces.”

The second-year head coach said the Wildcats pitched Shaydin Tsosie, and he went toe-to-toe with Page ace Chad Wood.

“Shaydin pitched a solid seven, and we went with Chad, and he went seven innings, too,” he said. “It was 1-1 going into the eighth, and they got the better of us. They got the one run, and we didn’t.”

Should Chinle win its doubleheader on Wednesday, Bennett said he’s unsure which team will get the No. 1 seed for this week’s regional tournament, which will take place in Page.

“I don’t know how that’s gonna work,” he said. “I’ve asked the same questions because if Chinle wins out, we’re gonna have the same record for the region tournament.

“I don’t how it’s gonna be determined, but I’m excited either way,” he added. “We’re gonna come out here and play ball either way.”

For a more in-depth story on Page, pick up Thursday’s Navajo Times.