By Santiago Ramos Jr.

Special to the Times

ALBUQUERQUE

Class 4A top seed Grants and Class 4A No. 3 seed Gallup will lead area teams into this weekend’s opening round of the New Mexico State Baseball and New Mexico State Softball Championships.

Baseball

After being the No. 2 ranked team in Class 4A for much of the season, Grants earned the top seed for the opening round of the Class 4A state baseball playoffs.

The Pirates (21-5) swept former top seed and district nemesis St. Pius X twice during the regular season.

Grants will host No. 16 seed Deming (10-16) in the best-of-3 series in the first round of the Sweet 16 Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. If needed, a third game will follow.

No. 11 Miyamura (12-11) will travel to No. 6 Goddard (16-10), No. 12 Bloomfield (17-7) will be at No. 5 Artesia (15-11), and No. 13 Aztec (14-10) will visit No. 4 Belen (18-7) in opening round action Friday and Saturday.

In Class 5A, No. 11 Farmington (13-12) will play at No. 6 Centennial (22-4), and No. 12 Piedra Vista (15-11) will visit No. 5 Cleveland (18-7) Friday in its Best of 3 playoffs.

In Class 3A, No. 7 Santa Fe Indian (16-8) will host No. 10 Ruidoso (11-10), No. 9 Zuni (11-7) will visit No. 8 Hatch Valley (12-12), and No. 12 Navajo Prep (9-13) at No. 5 Robertson (14-7) in the first round of state.

In Class 2A, No. 4 seed Rehoboth Christian (17-6) received an opening round bye and will advance to next Tuesday’s state quarterfinals.

No. 10 Laguna Acoma (10-8) played at No. 7 Tularosa (15-7) Wednesday in the first round of state.

Softball

No. 3 seed Gallup (17-9) will host No. 14 Deming (9-16) Saturday at 11 a.m. in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs in a single-elimination contest.

No. 7 Miyamura (16-9) will host No. 10 Belen (14-11) Friday at 4 p.m.

No. 12 Bloomfield (12-14) will play at No. 5 Los Alamos (19-7) Friday at 4 p.m. at the Pojoaque Field. No. 13 Aztec (12-12) will play at No. 4 St. Pius X (17-6) Friday at 4 p.m.

In Class 5A, No. 4 seed Piedra Vista (23-3) will host No. 13 Sandia (15-11) Friday at 4:30 p.m.

No. 11 Farmington (17-9) will visit No. 6 Volcano Vista (17-10) Saturday at 1 p.m. in a first-round single-elimination game.

