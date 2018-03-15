Winslow pounds 15 hits in win over Window Rock

FORT DEFIANCE

In preparation for the upcoming Gracie Haught softball tournament the Winslow Lady Bulldogs were in a zone Tuesday afternoon.

The Lady Bulldogs got some strong performance in the top half of their lineup as Winslow beat Window Rock, 12-4, in a freedom game.

The Lady Bulldogs recorded three homers, including two by sophomore first baseman Chloe Wilcox as she drove in four runs.

“Overall the girls did really well,” Winslow coach Kelli Fifelski said. “We saw some different pitches and they adjusted pretty well.”

With a bevy of players that can hit the ball, the Winslow coach said they are looking rock solid right now.

“I love the momentum and attitudes that we have,” she said. “We have a great group of girls and like I have told them just watching them at practice is just awesome. We’ve had some really good teams in the past but there is something special about this group. Most of them are juniors and sophomores, and we can only hope for good things to come.”

Fifelski said they are excited to be part of the Gracie Haught tournament, which is hosted by Payson High School. The Bulldogs will play Santa Cruz, Benson and Nogales in their pool starting today.

“I like the pool we’re in because we don’t play those teams during the regular school year,” said Fifelski, who added that they were the reserve champions last year.

In addition to the Gracie Haught Invite, the Bulldogs will play at a tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada at the end of the month.

“We’ll see a lot of good competition there too,” Fifelski said. “We’ll see teams that we don’t play but I think it’s going to work well to our advantage in the end and push us through the state playoffs.”

