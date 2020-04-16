Atazhoon, Burbank clear winners of ‘Player of Year’ award

WINDOW ROCK

The consensus was clear.

While the Times sports department makes the final decisions in naming the players of the year, the consensus by our area coaches was quite overwhelming.

Sharing that accolade are Gallup’s Quinn Atazhoon and Chinle’s Cooper Burbank as both players founds ways to help their teams to successful campaigns for the 2019-20 basketball season.

The coaches of the year followed suit with Page’s Justin Smith and Gallup’s Joshua Dunlap receiving the most votes.

Whether it was powering up inside or netting a basket from outside, Burbank led the Wildcats in scoring and rebounds, averaging 23.0 ppg and grabbing 8.0 rebounds. This is Burbank’s second consecutive season winning this award.

“It’s an honor and a great blessing to be named player of the year again,” the Chinle senior said. “I’m proud to be part of that group.”

Gallup senior Quinn Atazhoon (center) helped the Bengals to a Final Four appearance in the New Mexico Class 4A state basketball tournament. Atazhoon earned the Times’ Player of the Year award for the 2019-20 season.

As the Wildcat’s go-to-player, he led Chinle to a 20-12 record and a Sweet 16 berth in 3A. At the conclusion of the regular season Burbank was named the 3A North Player of the Year and he was also recognized as a First-Team, All-State team member.

“Cooper is a unique individual,” Chinle coach Raul Mendoza said. “He does a lot of things that makes it a lot easier for us to do the things we want to do on the court. He has a very high IQ and he just makes his teammates a lot better too. He contributed in a lot of different ways to make the team what it was this year.”

In his final prep season, Atazhoon was the Gallup’s most versatile player. The Gallup senior helped his team to a Final Four finish in Class 4A.

Based on his contributions this season, Atazhoon landed on the 4A First-Team, All-State team. He was also named the District 1-4A Player of the Year. Depending on how long the COVID-19 epidemic lasts, Atazhoon is scheduled to play on the All-Star team for the Large School North team on July 29 in Albuquerque.

Under the guidance of Dunlap, the Bengals were one game short of reaching the 4A title game, losing to Albuquerque Highland 69-49 in the state semis in a contest that was played without fans.

Attempts to reach Dunlap were unsuccessful at press time.

Smith, meanwhile, coached the Sand Devils to a 29-2 record as Page reached the Final Four round, coming up short to Tucson Sabino by a 53-50 count.

The Sand Devils’ only other loss came at the hands of Hurricane High in the Lake Powell Classic earlier this season. The Utah-based team beat Page 59-44 in the championship game.

Attempts to reach Smith were also unsuccessful at press time.

For a list of all-stars in boys basketball pick up the Navajo Times.