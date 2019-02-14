Gallup doesn’t show up, KC takes 6-0 district lead

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
Siigrid Lii’bilnaghahi (20) has her shot blocked by a teammate of Gallup Lady Bengal Cearra Williams (10) on Friday in Kirtland, N.M. The Lady Broncos defeated Gallup, 54-33.

KIRTLAND, N.M.

Despite playing one of their bigger district rivals, the Kirtland Central Lady Broncos were willing to take risks.

Going up against District 1-4A rival Gallup last week, KC decided to run their opponents as they had all season.

Kirtland Central coach Devon Manning said the team was not about to change anything about their mentality.

“When you put pressure on a team for 32 minutes you’re going to give up some easy buckets – we’re taking a chance,” he said. “All year long we’ve just been that team that gets after a team for that 32 minutes.”

Last Friday night was no different.

The Lady Broncos battled with Gallup at the start of the game but pulled a 11-0 run midway through the first quarter to take the 19-7 lead, despite a timeout by Gallup.

They held the Lady Bengals to lead after the first quarter, 19-9.

In the second quarter, Kirtland Central continued to pressure the Lady Bengals, while Gallup tried to attack the basket with little success.
Kirtland Central led 28-17 at the half.

Gallup coach Todd McBroom said his team simply didn’t show up.

“They’re a good team,” he said. “We ran film from the last time we played them, we just prepared. We just didn’t play that well.”

Kirtland Central extended their lead in the third quarter, kicking the quarter off with a 9-0 run to lead 36-17.

Gallup scraped at the Lady Broncos lead but found little success. Kirtland Central held Gallup to four points to lead 41-21 at the end of the third quarter.


Sunnie R. Clahchischiligi

Sunnie Clahchischiligi has been the sports writer for the Navajo Times since 2008. She has a bachelor’s degree in print journalism from the University of New Mexico. Before joining the Times, she worked at the St. Cloud Times (Minn.), the Albuquerque Journal, the Santa Fe New Mexican, Sports Illustrated Magazine in New York City and the Salt Lake Tribune. She can be reached at sunnie@navajotimes.com or via cell at (505) 686-0769.

