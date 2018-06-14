North All-Stars win boys’, girls’ games with close finishes

FRUITLAND, N.M.

The New Mexico High School Coaches Association’s 5A/6A girls’ basketball North All-Star team didn’t say why they were selected, they showed it instead.

They led the South team for most of the all-star game last weekend before winning 67-65.

North coach Tom Adair, Bloomfield’s girls’ basketball coach, said his team allowed the South to come back but it wasn’t enough to make him think they would lose.

“Everyone one of those girls are the best players,” he said. “They’re also coachable. They soaked in everything we told them and they worked so hard. I never felt they were going to beat us.”

The North made an 11-4 run early in the first half just before the South made an 11-0 run.

At halftime, the North was ahead 32-24.

The North team continued to extend their lead as the South kept chipping away.

The South went on a run in the final two minutes of the game before the buzzer sounded.

“We played good defense,” Adair said. “We held the South to 65 points, which is a big deal because they had some awesome shooters. It was a fun game, I really felt good about the team chemistry.”

Bloomfield’s Brandi Alcantar said, “It was definitely great to be able to play with people who enjoy the game of basketball. It just made my job a whole lot easier to play and to be a point guard.”

She said she felt fortunate to play for Adair one more time.

“It was definitely great,” she said. “It was bittersweet. It was my last game with him as my coach. I’m definitely going to miss him, but I enjoyed it.”

