Select Page

Postponement steals Red Mesa’s ‘gung-ho’

Posted by | Feb 28, 2019 | |

Postponement steals Red Mesa’s ‘gung-ho’

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
Red Mesa’s Ashley Begay (20) dribbles the ball against guarding Baboquivari Lady Warrior Alohilani Felix on Saturday in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz.

The Red Mesa girls’ basketball team had a promising start against No. 2 seed Baboquivari in last Saturday’s Arizona 1A state semifinals.

Red Mesa, the tournament’s No. 11 seed, trailed 12-10 late in the opening quarter but a three-point shot by Baboquivari junior guard Autumn Nelson at the buzzer seemed to spearhead the Lady Warriors.

Baboquivari ended Red Mesa’s state playoff run with a 58-41 win at the Finlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley in a tournament that was marred by uncertainty due to inclement weather.

“We had a hard time adjusting to what they were doing, which was moving the ball,” Red Mesa coach Sandy Benally said. “I think we got caught misplacing the ball instead of playing our positions and taking care of our areas.”

With Baboquivari making extra passes for the best available shot, the Warriors finished the contest by making 23 field goals, which included nine treys.

“They opened up the game with their 3s,” Benally said of the Warriors. “I thought we were taking some good shots but some of them were not falling. And when we made some inside shots they (Warriors) were making 3s so that killed us. We just had a tough time controlling them.”

With the momentum, Baboquivari opened up a 30-16 cushion at the break. The margin was extended to 47-25 after three quarters before Red Mesa came up with a 16-point outburst in the fourth stanza.

Senior Aaliyah Nez put in 10 of her team-best 13 points in that final stanza while teammate Jessica Simpson added 12 with nine of those points coming in the opening half.

Freshman forward Phillandsia Nez chipped in seven.

Like most schools, Red Mesa arrived in Prescott Valley on Wednesday but due to record snow in the area the Arizona 1A (and 2A) Final Four rounds were initially postponed on Friday morning by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

But as the roads cleared up the teams that made it that far agreed to finish out the tournament this past weekend. All of the 1A state semifinal games were pushed back one day.

“I think it really got to everyone,” Benally said. “It was not only us but for our kids, they were really hyped up to play (last) Friday. They were ready to play but the AIA had decided to postpone the games.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Quentin Jodie

Quentin Jodie is the Sports Editor for the Navajo Times. He started working for the Navajo Times in February 2010 and was promoted to the Sports Editor position at the end of summer in 2012. Previously, he wrote for the Gallup Independent. Reach him at qjodie@navajotimes.com

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Senate confirms circuit court nominee over Dem objections

Is Trump racist? 2020 Democrats are split on the question

New Town woman sentenced for embezzling from tribe

New Mexico expands lawsuit centered on opioid crisis

Lawmakers hear from tribes, Valentine on sports betting

5 Yellowstone bison transferred to Montana tribes

Utah considers naming Gila monster as state reptile

Long-vacant Hardin jail could house inmates by May

2020 Democratic hopefuls embrace new meaning of reparations

2 men sentenced in killing on Spirit Lake Reservation

Yankton casino measure falls short in South Dakota Senate

Exhibit tells story of state's symbol and its appropriation

Tribe: Martha's Vineyard gambling hall construction to begin

Today in Arizona History

No charges against BIA officer in fatal shooting in Montana

Utah cities to help bring electricity to more Navajos

Haskell Cultural Center and Museum to close indefinitely

Sen. Warren: Every family deserves high-quality child care

Report says Montana lawmaker harassed colleague

Government: Highway shutdown not aimed at tribe, media

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

24.0 F (-4.4 C)
Dewpoint: 19.9 F (-6.7 C)
Humidity: 84%
Wind: Calm
Pressure: 30.14

More weather »



ADVERTISEMENT