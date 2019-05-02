Rez golf gets discovered in Steamboat

Posted by | May 2, 2019 | , |

STEAMBOAT, Ariz.

Navajo Times | Cindy Yurth

Freddy Yazzie (in driver’s seat) gives VICE producer Mark Infante a tour of the Wagon Trail to Lonesome Pine Gold Course Saturday.


While all eyes were focused on Shiprock, trying to get a glimpse of the filming of “Jumanji 4” or “Bios,” another film crew was working 132 miles to the southwest, largely unnoticed.

Rez golf just went national.

A film crew from VICE Media was out at Steamboat’s Wagon Trail to Lonesome Pine Golf Course last weekend for the series “Home Course,” which, according to VICE producer Mark Infante, tracks down “unexpected golf courses and the people behind them.”

“Home Course” is a partnership between VICE and equipment manufacturer Callaway Golf Co. The show’s first season last year focused on Edgefield, a resort built on the site of a former poor farm in Oregon; a course in Nebraska founded by a community of golf-loving farmers; and Langston Golf Course in Washington, D.C., one of the first desegregated golf courses in the country that has given many African-Americans their entrée to the sometimes elitist world of golf.

Wagon Trail to Lonesome Pine, created by a trio of Navajo friends in 1996 (coincidentally just a year before the Nebraska course) was a “perfect fit” for the show, said Infante, who was on hand for the shooting Saturday.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth is the Tséyi' Bureau reporter, covering the Central Agency of the Navajo Nation. Her other beats include agriculture and Arizona state politics. She holds a bachelor’s degree in technical journalism from Colorado State University with a cognate in geology. She has been in the news business since 1980 and with the Navajo Times since 2005, and is the author of “Exploring the Navajo Nation Chapter by Chapter.” She can be reached at cyurth@navajotimes.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Walz backs legislation prohibiting sport hunting of wolves

Butte physician gets 10 years in prison for sexual assault

Anchorage gathering planned to remember missing Native women

Butte physician gets 10 years in prison for sexual assault

Groups seek to 'veto' New Mexico laws by referendum

Kyle students get cultural lesson on hike up Black Elk Peak

Pacific Northwest tribal fishing bill clears US House

Appellate judges affirm tribal casino lawsuit dismissal

John Singleton's work resonated to diverse audiences

Maine Senate passes bill to ban Native American mascots

Native American group opposes draft social studies standards

New Mexico halts some drilling near Chaco Canyon

Bill making casino nights for charities lawful gets final OK

Sheriff seeks dismissal from lawsuit over anti-protest laws

Judge: Former opioid advocate can testify against industry

Arizona history project displays photos of Four Corners region

Crews dug through sewer lines. They found ancient pottery

Today in Arizona History

Federal bill to fix tribal fishing sites could become law

Gordon to form task force on missing, murdered native women

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

65.0 F (18.3 C)
Dewpoint: 23.0 F (-5.0 C)
Humidity: 20%
Wind: from the Southwest at 12.7 gusting to 23.0 MPH (11 gusting to 20 KT)
Pressure: 30.06

More weather »