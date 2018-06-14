Navajo Times names 2018 All-Stars for spring sports

WINDOW ROCK

This is somewhat past due but the Navajo Times will officially close out the high school spring sports season with our All-Star teams for the 2018 season.

The Navajo Times sports department took nominations from the area coaches and we have compiled a list of all-stars for baseball, softball and track and field.

As always, we select a player of the year and coach of the year for each sport and we feel these individuals represent the cream of the crop in our area.

Softball

There was a noticeable difference in the Navajo Pine softball team this year.

With eighth-grader Alexis Tsosie-Hood inside the circle, the Lady Warriors finished the season at 13-6 overall, which included a first-place finish in District 1-A/3A.

Tsosie-Hood led the district in nine categories. She finished the year hitting .667 with 50 runs, 17 home runs and 31 RBIs. She had a slugging percentage of 1.782 and she had a .733 on base percentage.

Inside the circle she finished with 209 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.73. With those impressive stats, Navajo Pine won the district title and earned its first state qualification.

“She’s a big addition to our team,” Navajo Pine coach Hilary Wilson said. “She played a lot of club ball and with her experience she’s showing the girls what she’s learned in all of the tournaments she’s played in and all the college camps she’s been to.”

Tsosie-Hood is the Navajo Times Co-Player of the Year, an honor she shares with Page senior Amaya Curley.

In 30 games, Curley finished the year hitting .394 with 39 runs and 16 RBIs.

With her leadership, Page finished first in the 3A North Conference and they advanced to the state playoffs with a 19-11 record despite losing a ton of big hitters from last year’s team. At the end of the 3A North tournament, she was named player of the year.

“This is great,” Curley said after receiving that recognition. “I put so much work into this and I love this sport so much.”

