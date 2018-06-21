‘Part of his genes’

Fort Defiance steer rider wins series

RED ROCK PARK

In a crowded field of steer riders, 10 year-old Colby Segay made sure his ride counted on Saturday night.

The Fort Defiance cowboy scored 75.5 points on his draw during the final performance of the Gallup Lion’s Club Rodeo at Red Rock Park to capture the T&R Young Guns Steer Riding Series with 280.5 points.

Segay held off Elijah Christian and Luke Mackey as Christian produced a first-place ride of 78 points on Saturday night and finished the series with 278 points.

Mackey also rode his sheep in Round 4 as he came up with 75.5 points and finished the series with 277.5 points.

All three cowboys earned trophy saddles.

“It feels good and I’m real happy,” Segay said afterward. “It was exciting.”

In the weeks leading up to the Gallup Lion’s Club Rodeo, Segay scored a 74-point ride in round 2 and he turned in a pair of 67-point rides for an aggregate of 205 points.

Mackey, meanwhile, had 202 points while Christian accumulated 200 as the series winner came down to the last draw.

“I had to make sure I rode,” Segay said.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link. Or, subscribe via mail or online here.