KC’s Harrison wins Rio Rancho Jamboree

RIO RANCHO

When Kashon Harrison sees an opportunity to lead he takes it.

At the Rio Rancho Jamboree cross-country meet last Saturday, the Kirtland Central junior noticed that no one was willing to set the pace so he took the lead and held it all the way to finish line.

Harrison finished first in 15:50.70 in the championship race, which is considered the top in the state for runners and teams regardless of class.

“When the plan goes right I stick to that place,” he said. “For me it was just to take the lead because no one was willing to go up front to hold that pace.”

Harrison, who is undefeated this season, said he finished the race with a better time last season.

He said he focuses on something different in every race and last weekend he had only two expectations.

“I had my own plan, it just wasn’t to go out that fast,” Harrison said. “It was to run a certain time and study this course for state.”

The Jamboree is a preview for the state meet that will be held on the same course in about two weeks.

Harrison stayed with the pack at the start of the race, but when he reached the mile mark he took the lead.

He stayed ahead of the pack for most of the race until Volcano Vista’s Jericho Cleveland snuck up behind him. Cleveland finished about five seconds behind Harrison for second place.

Harrison said it wasn’t much of a surprise and it was exactly what he needed as he led most of the race alone.

“I was kind of expecting that,” he said. “The last mile I was kind of getting a little tired, I still needed some competition to go faster.”

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link.