Miyamura senior finally matches brother, wins gold

ALBUQUERQUE

The Miyamura family has added another state champion.

On Saturday, Ashley Thomas captured gold in the 1,600-meter run with a winning time of 5 minutes, 23.10 seconds at the New Mexico Class 5A state track meet.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Thomas said. “I finally did it after dreaming about it all the time. It’s just a real good feeling.”

In the four-lap race, Thomas stayed with the pack for the first two laps and on the third she trailed Albuquerque Academy junior Zoe Hunter and Kirtland Central eighth grader Aisha Ramone.

In that final lap, Thomas made her move and got around those two runners with Ramone trailing two seconds back and Hunter five.

“I felt like they didn’t have anything left so I just pushed through,” she said, while adding that she heard the crowd rooting each runner on.

Thomas said it was a great feeling to finally win a state medal as she looked up to her older brother Nile Thomas, who won several state championships in both cross-country and track.

“I just paced myself and I knew I had it in me,” she said. “I always dreamed about being a state champ because my brother was a state champion.”

