Pushed by TC runner, Panther claims runner-up

Coconino harrier Kaelynn Ashley hit a new personal benchmark at the 23rd Annual Dave Conaster Invitational.

As a four-year varsity runner for the Coconino girls’ cross-country program, Ashley claimed her first-ever runner-up finish at a high school meet.

The Coconino senior finished with a time of 21 minutes, 10 seconds behind event winner Mignon Ritz (20:55) of Snowflake at the Winslow High-hosted meet last Friday afternoon.

“For the past few races and workouts we’ve been building up ourselves for this,” Ashley said. “We’re getting ready for sectionals and the state meet.”

Ashley thanked Tuba City harrier Shaelyn Honahni for pushing her, as the two runners were neck-and-neck for a good part of the race. In a close finish, Ashley outkicked Honahni near the finish line as the Tuba City junior trailed two seconds back.

“She was pushing me and I felt like I was going to fall back,” Ashley said. “I was glad to have her there because she’s a very good runner. I’ve run against her in the past and she’s been up and above me so I knew she was a great competitor. I knew that I had to stay with her.”

Honahni said she had a lot of fun running against Ashley and because of the competitiveness of the race she felt that she ran her best.

“It was a pretty tough race but I feel real good about how I finished,” said Honahni, who added that the conclusion of race was pretty exciting.

“She didn’t let up but I feel that we both finished strong,” the Tuba City runner said.

Ashley said running against Honahni gave her a sense of where she’s at with her training. And with about a month left before the state meet, she’s looking at a top finish.

“I think I’m doing pretty well,” she said. “Our coaches have been really good with our workouts. I feel like I’m going to peak at the right moment so I’m happy with where I’m at right now. I’m hoping to get a top five finish at state.”

As for team goals, Ashley said she’s hoping to lead the Panthers to a state trophy. She was part of the state runner-up team her freshman and sophomore season. Last year, Coconino placed fourth overall.

“That was real shocking for our school to place second my freshman year,” Ashley said. “The following year we got runner-ups as well but last season we broke that streak.”

As a team, Coconino placed third overall last Friday with 58 points behind Snowflake and Tuba City as the latter two teams finished with 35 and 49 points, respectively.

In addition to Ashley, Coconino also had a pair of top 10 finishes from junior Macy Smith (22:37) and freshman Zofia Sawasky (22:49) as the two runners placed eighth and 10th.

Coconino’s fourth runner, freshman Zoe Sather, placed 11th with a time of 22:51. To complete the team score, junior Eija Jensen (24:38) garnered 27th place honors.

“Our team is very young but we’re working together and becoming as a family,” Ashley said. “We love each other and we all interact.”