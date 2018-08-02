Obstacle course adds flavor to Shiprock JMI

SHIPROCK

After army crawling and scaling a wall in the Warrior Challenge obstacle course, Peter John lost his breath.

John decided to give the 26th Just Move It Warrior Challenge obstacle course a try at the JMI finale in Shiprock to prove a point to his two children, but he ended proving one to himself.

“It’s just like the logo says, ‘T’aa Hwo’ Aji T’eego,’ I wanted to show them that if dad can do it, they can do it too,” he said. “That’s what gave me the motivation to show them that anything is possible, it all depends on yourself.”

He said he accompanied his 3-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son on the course and was out of breath in no time.

But when he finished the course, he was just happy to do so.

“I can do it,” John said. “It’s ‘T’aa Hwo’ Aji T’eego, alright’ I can do it. It just depends on myself.”

The obstacle course was put together by the Four Corners Regional Health Center Health Promotion Disease Prevention Department.

It was the third year that the department collaborated with the health promotions at Northern Navajo Medical Center to include the obstacle course at the last leg of the Just Move It series.

Toqua Ticeahkie, fitness specialist with Four Corners Regional Health Center Health Promotion Disease Prevention Department, said his department switched things up this year in an effort to promote a more community-based event.

“The last few years we were making it a little bit more adult geared. This past year we’ve increased it to make it a little bit more family-friendly. We’re trying to bring it back to not just fitness-health focus, but a bit more of a family-community focus,” Ticeahkie said.

“We want not just the parents to go with their kids, but even the elders and the grandparents to be able to walk through it and watch their grandkids, and enjoy taking part in it. It’s more of a social event on top of a health and wellness event.”