Rock Point girls battle, win volleyball state title

PHOENIX

The Arizona 1A state volleyball championships ended with a roar as Rock Point High’s Lady Cougars won the state title.

No.1 seeded Rock Point faced off against No. 2 Tempe Prep in an intense game that went five sets, ending with the Lady Cougars winning three out of five.

The gym was packed with spectators with a majority from Rock Point. Although they all wore masks, it didn’t dampen the cheers every time the team scored. Their stomping feet made the gym shake and their echoes made ears ring.

Despite the noise, the Lady Cougars and Lady Knights were focused as they started the game quickly.

With astounding speed, the Lady Knights took the lead and won the first set, 25-9.

The Lady Cougars rallied, though, and made a comeback in the second round, narrowly winning, 25-23.

In the third set, the Lady Cougars took the game again, 25-20.

Tempe Prep responded by pulling out a close win, 25-23, in the fourth set for the tie.

The fifth and final set was held with the winner having to reach a score of 15. It was an intense battle as the players gave it their all.

They chased each other up the scoreboard, neither making it more than 2 points before the other caught up.

They tied at 16-16 before the Lady Cougars made the last kill of the game. In the final play, the Lady Knights lost the ball, ending the game 18-16 for Rock Point.

After many years, the Rock Point Lady Cougars were crowned champions of 2021 proving, as coach Kyle Arthur said, hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.

“We came back from not even playing last year but we came back hungry and we know what needed to be done,” Arthur said. “And we also won the longevity of the program, the young kids will see what we did and want to join.

“We’re not just a school that plays basketball,” he added, “now we’re a school that can play volleyball.”

Both coaches and players thank the community for traveling to the state tournament and supporting them throughout the season. And especially for the championship trophy as they brought home the gold.

For a more in-depth story and other state games, pick up Thursday’s Navajo Times.