Volleyball coach: Lady Mustangs ‘ready to roll’

WINDOW ROCK

Not making last year’s regional tournament finals still stings for Monument Valley volleyball coach Rennell Gilmore.

As one of 3A North’s flagship programs, the Lady Mustangs were beaten in the semifinals of the regional tournament last year. Upstart Page surprised MV as that loss ended a string of consecutive trips to the region finals for the Mustangs.

Gilmore said losing that game was unprecedented but she’s feeling optimistic about what’s in store for the upcoming season despite losing eight seniors to graduation.

“I believe we’re going to have a pretty strong squad this year so I’m looking forward to it,” she said.

Last week the Mustangs were still in the midst of tryouts. Gilmore said her lineup for the upcoming season wouldn’t be ready until early this week but from what she’s seeing the seventh-year coach was quite impressed.

“The individuals that are trying out for Mustang volleyball are doing pretty well,” Gilmore said. “They’re a great bunch, they are willing to work hard and they are willing to play as a team. I feel comfortable with what we have and we should have a good team so we’re ready to roll.”

Once she has her roster in place, Gilmore said they are going to set individual and team goals for both the regular season and postseason.

“I know last year we weren’t able to make it into the championship game of the 3A North Region so that’s going to be one of our goals,” she said. “Obviously we want to make the state playoffs and make it as far as we can in the tournament.”