Page girl grapplers must learn to be ‘tough and mean’

By Candace Begody

Special to the Times

FORT DEFIANCE

Since the Arizona Interscholastic Association recognized girls’ wrestling as an Arizona sport, girls have been showing up to try it out for themselves.

“It’s what happens when they are allowed to do it,” said Steve Smith, Page’s girls coach. “I think they are seeing the success of girls’ wrestling throughout the state, both at the collegiate and high school levels. It is continuing to grow and will continue to grow.”

Page brought the largest contingent of female wrestlers of any team that competed at the 6th annual Veterans Memorial Invitational held over the weekend in Fort Defiance, Arizona. Page brought 14 of its total 17 female wrestlers to compete over the weekend in the tournament sponsored by Window Rock High, which featured 30 girls wrestling teams.

As Page builds its program on the girls’ side, Page has welcomed those who have little to no experience wrestling, and the Window Rock tournament gave them a glimpse into what the sport is all about.

“We got some good lessons in speed and aggressiveness at this tournament,” said Page’s head coach Kyran Keisling. “Some of these younger wrestlers don’t understand how aggressive and physical this sport can be. They’re all learning about being tough and mean. I have a lot of nice girls that I have to teach how to be mean.”

Page also has some veterans on the team, three of whom returned from last year. The team brought two of its top wrestlers and co-captains, Sharmayne Krank and Latasha Slim.

Krank entered the Window Rock tournament having won the 130-pound division at the Husky Invitational, held at Horizon High School in Scottsdale, Arizona the weekend prior. As a team, Page was also named team champions there.

“We go to more tournaments out in the Valley,” Krank said of how she has been able to improve. “It is more competitive in Phoenix because most of the wrestlers there are more experienced.”

Krank, who has been wrestling since the sixth grade, arrived at the Window Rock tournament with only two losses so far this season.

Latasha Slim, the other co-captain, who wrestles at 135 pounds, had only one loss going into the Window Rock tournament. She said she is playing her part in helping the less experienced ones.

“People are relying on those with experience,” Slim said. “We have some first-year wrestlers and they are learning pretty quick. They are observing the leaders in the room.”

Of wrestling, Slim added, “This sport has taught me a lot – like how to rely on myself. Wrestling is a tough sport, so you have to be tough. It has given me more confidence too.”

Slim said though her middle school coach tried to break her of the habit, her favorite move is the “cheese,” which entails throwing her opponents over her hip and then to the mat.

“I started doing that move in middle school and I think I’ve perfected it,” she said.

Smith added that though many are new to the sport, he has already seen much progress.

“We have a really young team besides those that returned from last year, so we are teaching them one move at a time and taking baby steps,” Smith said. “I want them to get more experience. Wrestling-wise, they are young but they have a lot of heart. I am super proud of them and it has been fun for me teaching them.”



