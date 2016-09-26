Arizona Republic, Navajo Times earn top newspaper honors
PHOENIX (AP)
The Arizona Republic and Navajo Times earned top honors Saturday at the Arizona Newspaper Association’s annual fall convention.
The Republic won daily honors and the Navajo Times claimed the weekly award for Arizona Newspaper of the Year, presented Saturday at the Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino.
Journalists were also honored for their stories and individual accomplishments. Hank Stephenson of the Arizona Capitol Times won 2016 Story of the Year in the non-daily category for “Gowan’s Mystery Mileage,” which exposed the use of taxpayer-funded rental cars by House Speaker David Gowan as he traveled the state during his failed bid for Congress. Michael Kiefer of the Arizona Republic won Story of the Year for daily newspapers for his piece “Bonnie and Clyde for the Millennials” about a series of bank heists.
Stephanie Innes of the Arizona Daily Star and Michele Nelson of Payson Roundup were named the Journalists of the Year. Mike Christy of the Star and Arianna Grainey of the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent were named Photographers of the Year.
Today’s News-Herald of Lake Havasu City was named Associated Press Member of the Year.
Here is a list of the winners in each category:
GENERAL EXCELLENCE
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st Place, Arizona Capitol TimesPublisher: Kent Johnson
2nd Place, Nogales InternationalPublisher: Manuel Coppola
3rd Place, Lake Powell Chronicle Publisher: David Rupkalvis
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st Place, Payson Roundup, Publisher: Brian Kramer
2nd Place, Arizona Daily Wildcat (UofA/Tucson)Advisor: Brett Fera
3rd Place, Eastern Arizona Courier Publisher: Monica Watson
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st Place, Phoenix Business Journal, Publisher: Ray Schey
2nd Place, Navajo Times, Publisher: Tom Aviso Jr.
3rd Place, West Valley View, Publisher: Elliot Freireich
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st Place, Arizona Daily Sun, Publisher: Don Rowley
2nd Place, Sierra Vista Herald Publisher: Manuel Coppola
3rd Place, Yuma Sun, Publisher: Lisa Reilly
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st, The Arizona Republic Publisher: Mi-Ai Parrish
REPORTING & NEWSWRITING EXCELLENCE
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st Place, Arizona Capitol Times
2nd Place, Nogales International
3rd Place, Eloy Enterprise
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st Place, Payson Roundup
2nd Place, Chino Valley Review
3rd Place, Arizona Daily Wildcat (UofA/Tucson)
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st Place, West Valley View
2nd Place, Navajo Times
3rd Place, Phoenix Business Journal
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st Place, Arizona Daily Sun
2nd Place, The Daily Courier
3rd Place, Yuma Sun
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st Place, The Arizona Republic
DEPARTMENTAL NEWS & COPYWRITING EXCELLENCE
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st Place, Nogales International
2nd Place, Arizona Capitol Times
3rd Place, Arizona Range News
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st Place, Payson Roundup
2nd Place, Eastern Arizona Courier
3rd Place, White Mountain Independent
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st Place, Navajo Times
2nd Place, Phoenix Business Journal
3rd Place, West Valley View
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st Place, Sierra Vista Herald
2nd Place, The Daily Courier
3rd Place, Arizona Daily Sun
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st Place, The Arizona Republic
PAGE DESIGN EXCELLENCE
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st Place, Arizona Capitol Times
2nd Place, Nogales International
3rd Place, Arizona Range News
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st Place, Cottonwood Journal Extra
2nd Place, Sedona Red Rock News
3rd Place, Eastern Arizona Courier
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st Place, Phoenix Business Journal
2nd Place, Navajo Times
3rd Place, West Valley View
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st Place, Arizona Daily Sun
2nd Place, Casa Grande Dispatch
3rd Place, Today’s News-Herald
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st, The Arizona Republic
EDITORIAL PAGE EXCELLENCE
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st Place, Nogales International
2nd Place, The Wickenburg Sun
3rd Place, Parker Pioneer
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st Place, Eastern Arizona Courier
2nd Place, Payson Roundup
3rd Place, Arizona Daily Wildcat (UofA/Tucson)
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st Place, Navajo Times
2nd Place, West Valley View
3rd Place, Phoenix Business Journal
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st Place, Arizona Daily Sun
2nd Place, Sierra Vista Herald
3rd Place, Yuma Sun
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st, The Arizona Republic
BEST USE OF PHOTOGRAPHY
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st Place, Lake Powell Chronicle
2nd Place, Nogales International
3rd Place, Camp Verde Journal
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st Place, Payson Roundup
2nd Place, Arizona Daily Wildcat (UofA/Tucson)
3rd Place, Maricopa Monitor
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st Place, Navajo Times
2nd Place, West Valley View
3rd Place, Phoenix Business Journal
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st Place, Yuma Sun
2nd Place, Arizona Daily Sun
3rd Place, Sierra Vista Herald
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st Place, Arizona Daily Star
COMMUNITY SERVICE/JOURNALISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st Place, Arizona Capitol Times
2nd Place, Arizona Range News
3rd Place, None Selected
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st Place, Payson Roundup
2nd Place, Arizona Daily Wildcat (UofA/Tucson)
3rd Place, White Mountain Independent
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st Place, Phoenix Business Journal
2nd Place, West Valley View
3rd Place, Foothills Focus
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st Place, Sierra Vista Herald
2nd Place, Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting
3rd Place, Yuma Sun
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st Place, Arizona Daily Star
SPECIAL SECTION, NEWSPAPER SUPPLEMENT OR MAGAZINE
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st Place, Arizona Capitol Times
2nd Place, Lake Powell Chronicle
3rd Place, The Wickenburg Sun
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st Place, Jewish News
2nd Place, Payson Roundup
3rd Place, Arizona Daily Wildcat (UofA/Tucson)
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st Place, Phoenix Business Journal
2nd Place, West Valley View
3rd Place, None Awarded
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st Place, Today’s News-Herald
2nd Place, Arizona Daily Sun
3rd Place, Daily News-Sun
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st Place, The Arizona Republic
NEWSPAPER ONLINE SITE/WEB PAGE
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st Place, Florence Reminder and Blade-Tribune
2nd Place, Lake Powell Chronicle
3rd Place, Arizona Capitol Times
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st Place, Arizona Daily Wildcat (UofA/Tucson)
2nd Place, Maricopa Monitor
3rd Place, Sedona Red Rock News
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st Place, Phoenix Business Journal
2nd Place, Navajo Times
3rd Place, West Valley View
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st Place, Daily News-Sun
2nd Place, The Daily Courier
3rd Place, Today’s News-Herald
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st Place, The Arizona Republic
Individual Winners by Category
BEST HEADLINE
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st Place, Brian Nash Samsung pushes students towards the Edge, The Voice (GCC/Glendale)
2nd Place, Tonja Greenfield, The bird is the word, Lake Powell Chronicle
3rd Place, Michael Rinker, Various headlines, Camp Verde Journal
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st Place, Peter Aleshire, Various headlines, Payson Roundup
2nd Place, Daily Wildcat Staff, Various headlines, Arizona Daily Wildcat (UofA/Tucson)
3rd Place, Andrew Pardiac, Various headlines, Sedona Red Rock News
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st Place, Glenn Gullickson, Various headlines, West Valley View
2nd Place, Cindy Yurth, Various headlines, Navajo Times
3rd Place, None Awarded
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st Place, Amy Crawford, Various headlines, Yuma Sun
2nd Place, Brandon Bowers, “Changing the Channel,” Today’s News-Herald
3rd Place, None Awarded
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
No Entries
BEST NEWS STORY
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st Place, Hank Stephenson, Tucson prostitution, Arizona Capitol Times
2nd Place, Jeremy Duda, Hank Stephenson, Nest Eggs, Arizona Capitol Times
3rd Place, Jeremy Duda, Eye to eye, Arizona Capitol Times
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st Place, Jacquelyn Oesterblad, Arizona DREAMing, Arizona Daily Wildcat (UofA/Tucson)
2nd Place, Michele Nelson, Pain, Grief Surge after Conviction, Payson Roundup
3rd Place, Ken Sain, A Cross to Bear in Chino Valley, Chino Valley Review
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st Place, Christopher Pineo, `We need to change,’ Navajo Times
2nd Place, Jim Nintzel, Bern Notice, Tucson Weekly
3rd Place, Eric Jay Toll, Arizona’s Squeezed Economy, Phoenix Business Journal
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st Place, Evan Wyloge, Clean Elections, Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting
2nd Place, Corina Vanek, Prop.123, Arizona Daily Sun
3rd Place, Scott Orr, Doing Less with Less, The Daily Courier
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
No Entries
BEST SUSTAINED COVERAGE OR SERIES
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st Place, Luige del Puerto, Rachel Leingang, Susan Bitter Smith, Arizona Capitol Times
2nd Place, Gary Grado, Ben Giles, Medication abortions, Arizona Capitol Times
3rd Place, Murphy Woodhouse, Paulina Pineda, Ramifications of weakening peso
Paulina Pineda, Manuel Coppola, Nogales International
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st Place, Ken Sain, Medical Marijuana Series Chino Valley Review
2nd Place, Michele Nelson, Domestic Violence, Payson Roundup
3rd Place, Michele Nelson, Charter Schools, Payson Roundup
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st Place, Cindy Yurth, Alastair Bitsoi, Gold King Mine Spill, Navajo Times
Krista Allen, Alysa Landry, Sunnie Clahchischiligi
2nd Place, Richard Smith, Dysart override, Surprise Today
3rd Place, Jim Nintzel, Eastside Story, Tucson Weekly
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st Place, Emery Cowan, Horse mistreatment, Arizona Daily Sun
2nd Place, Doug McMurdo, Prison Riot Coverage, Kingman Daily Miner
3rd Place, Derek Jordan, The Perception Problem, Sierra Vista Herald
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st Place, Brandon Loomis, As the River Runs Dry, The Arizona Republic
2nd Place, Yooyhun Jung, Proposition 123, Arizona Daily Star
3rd Place, Yooyhun Jung, Alexis Huicochea, Arizona teacher shortage, Arizona Daily Star
INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st Place, Hank Stephenson, Gowan’s mystery mileage, Arizona Capitol Times
2nd Place, Paulina Pineda, Silva admits iffy conduct, Nogales International
3rd Place, Paulina Pineda, Profuse ticketing of Mexicans draws scrutiny, Nogales International
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st Place, Michele Nelson, The System Fails, Payson Roundup
2nd Place, Jon Johnson, Graham’s Shocking Little Secret, Eastern Arizona Courier
3rd Place, Barbara Bruce, Town Attorney disbarment, White Mountain Independent
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st Place, Tara Alatorre, Foothills Focus Buffalo Chip Donations, Foothills Focus
2nd Place, Terrance Thornton, Scottsdale out-of-court settlements since 2009, Scottsdale Independent
3rd Place, Angela Gonzales, Apollo’s 7 Deadly Sins, Phoenix Business Journal
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st Place, Emery Cowan, From Africa to Arizona: A trail of troubles, Arizona Daily Sun
2nd Place, Doug McMurdo, Missing woman series, Kingman Daily Miner
3rd Place, Justin Price, Lobbying records, Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st Place, Rob O’Dell, Craig Harris, Public Disservice, The Arizona Republic
2nd Place, Caitlin Schmidt, Joe FergusonTucson Police prostitution sting, Arizona Daily Star
3rd Place, Carol Ann Alaimo, Problems at Brown-Mackie College, Arizona Daily Star
BEST SPORTS STORY
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st Place, Daniel Dullum, Making her comeback, Florence Reminder and Blade-Tribune
2nd Place, Ainslee Wittig, Parents offer input on retaining football coach, Arizona Range News
3rd Place, George Werner, Five Rimrock residents, Special Olympics goldCamp Verde Journal
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st Place, Christopher Boan, Kaydin’s promise, Sahuarita Sun
2nd Place, Keith Morris, Special Rodeo: Cowboys, cowgirls, Payson Roundup
3rd Place, Matt Wall, The Many Faces of Sean Miller, Arizona Daily Wildcat (UofA/Tucson)
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st Place, Chris Caraveo, 18 back surgeries can’t keep DV senior off courtGlendale-Peoria Today
2nd Place, Sunnie R. Clahchischiligi, Lacrosse, Navajo Times
3rd Place, Mike Sunnucks, Big League Dreams, Phoenix Business Journal
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st Place, Rodney Haas, Tournament to honor former player, Casa Grande Dispatch
2nd Place, Warner Strausbaugh, Commitment to excellence, Yuma Sun
3rd Place, Ed Petruska, Vista Grande’s Diaz, Casa Grande Dispatch
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st Place, Jeff Metcalfe, The long road to recovery, The Arizona Republic
2nd Place, Jeff Metcalfe, A lifelong basketball dream changes in a flash, The Arizona Republic
3rd Place, Jon Gold, Marathon-running mom sidelined, Arizona Daily Star
BEST TEAM, SPORT OR SPORTS BEAT COVERAGE
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st Place, Norma Gonzalez, Little League tournament coverage, Nogales International
2nd Place, Joey Chenoweth, San Tan Foothills football, Coolidge Examiner
3rd Place, David Yankus, Santa Cruz football, Eloy Enterprise
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st Place, Keith Morris, Longhorns softball team determined to make history, Payson Roundup
2nd Place, Keith Morris, Rookie pitchers save season, Payson Roundup
3rd Place, Keith Morris, Horns end decades of despair at Blue Ridge, Payson Roundup
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st Place, Shane McOwen, Westview High School football- 2015, West Valley View
2nd Place, Quentin Jodie, Navajo Nation cowboys in the PRCA circuit, Navajo Times
3rd Place, Richard Smith, High School Football coverage, Glendale-Peoria Today
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st Place, Randy Hoeft, Cocopah Speedway coverage, Yuma Sun
2nd Place, Cody Bashore, Northern Arizona University Basketball, Arizona Daily Sun
3rd Place, Ed Petruska, Cougar football, Casa Grande Dispatch
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
None Awarded
BEST SPORTS COLUMN
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st Place, Daniel Dullum, Disputes with referees nothing new, just worse, Florence Reminder and Blade-Tribune
2nd Place, George Werner, Local examples remind us how to celebrate 4th, Camp Verde Journal
3rd Place, Jeanie Williams, Running challenges body, brings peace, confidence, Wickenburg Sun
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st Place, Adam Gaub, Behavior at game, Maricopa Monitor
2nd Place, Keith Morris, Paulson’s super-human performance, Payson Roundup
3rd Place, Christopher Boan, It was one ugly night in Sahuarita, Sahuarita Sun
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st Place, Jason P. Skoda, High School Sports, East Valley Tribune
2nd Place, Brad Allis, Me, Jimmie Lee and Willie McGee, Explorer Newspaper
3rd Place, Sunnie R. Clahchischiligi, Goodbye to high school sports, Navajo Times
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st Place, Cody Bashore, Kobe Bryant’s farewell a celebration without merit, Arizona Daily Sun
2nd Place, Shawn Byrne, Lee Williams’ Sidney Clark gets first-ever Houk Hug, Kingman Daily Miner
3rd Place, Marcel Louis-Jacques, Cam Newton and the Panthers, Today’s News-Herald
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
No Entries
BEST FEATURE STORY
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st Place, Luige del Puerto, Double Lives, Arizona Capitol Times
2nd Place, Steven Law, The many deeds of Joe Medicine Crow, Lake Powell Chronicle
3rd Place, Joey Chenoweth, From bathroom to farm, Coolidge Examiner
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st Place, David Rookhuyzen, Possible murder plot falls apart, Green Valley News
2nd Place, Michele Nelson, She’s the Martians mom, Payson Roundup
3rd Place, Regina Ford, Down, not out, Green Valley News
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st Place, Tina Gamez, Peoria explosion victims, Glendale-Peoria Today
2nd Place, Alastair Bitsoi, Shear enjoyments, Navajo Times
3rd Place, Maria Ines Taracena, Dignity, Tucson Weekly
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st Place, Corina Vanek, Problematic pageant, Arizona Daily Sun
2nd Place, Steve Stockmar, Sound Effects, Sierra Vista Herald
3rd Place, Doug McMurdo, Comatose infant comes home, Kingman Daily Miner
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st Place, Michael Kiefer, Bonnie and Clyde for the Millennials, The Arizona Republic
2nd Place, Jon Gold, Players meet again, 74 years after the big game, Arizona Daily Star
3rd Place, None Awarded
ENTERPRISE REPORTING
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st Place, Rachel Leingang, Stonewalled on public records, Arizona Capitol Times
Hank Stephenson
2nd Place, Luige del Puerto, Beneath the rhetoric, Arizona Capitol Times
3rd Place, Murphy Woodhouse, Smuggling wages range widely, Nogales International
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st Place, Brian Wright, Dark place in the past, Maricopa Monitor
2nd Place, Michele Nelson, Charter school differences, Payson Roundup
3rd Place, Danyelle Khmara, Rosemont and Oak Flat mine proposals, Aztec Press (PCC/Tucson)
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st Place, Melissa Fittro, Terror in the home: domestic abuse, Scottsdale Independent
2nd Place, Eric Jay Toll, Forget the Fast Lane, Phoenix Business Journal
3rd Place, Jessica Watts, Foothills Focus DMFD volunteers, Foothills Focus
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st Place, Emery Cowan, Too Many Trails, Arizona Daily Sun
2nd Place, Valeria Fern�ndez, Sean Logan, Sonora River: Massive mine spill, Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting
3rd Place, Katie Campbell, Former teen prostitute, Casa Grande Dispatch
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st Place, Michael Kiefer, Sheriff Joe Arpaio, The Arizona Republic
2nd Place, Anne Ryman, Michael Kiefer, NAU Shooting, The Arizona Republic
3rd Place, Rebekah L. Sanders, The congresswoman, The Arizona Republic
BEST COLUMN, ANALYSIS OR COMMENTARY
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st Place, Jonathan Clark, An exclusive campaign stop, Nogales International
2nd Place, Luige del Puerto, Lessons learned on press restrictions, Arizona Capitol Times
3rd Place, Jeanie Williams, Raising a stink over smell is a load of bull, Wickenburg Sun
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st Place, Dan Shearer, Time for GVR to reverse bad decision, Green Valley News
2nd Place Michele Nelson , Sodium overload, Payson Roundup
3rd Place, Dan Shearer, Finally, a PCC board member does the right thing, Green Valley News
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st Place, Jim Nintzel, Joint Technical Education Districts, Tucson Weekly
2nd Place, Cindy Yurth, Cindy Yurth Column Writing, Navajo Times
3rd Place, Duane Beyal, Shelly’s last blunder surprises Begaye, More than a statistic, Navajo Times
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st Place, Alan Choate, Alan Choate’s Columns, Kingman Daily Miner
2nd Place, Tim Wiederanders, Tim Wiederanders’ columns, The Daily Courier
3rd Place, Roxanne Molenar, In 2016, be the spark toward a better Yuma, Yuma Sun
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st PlaceTim StellerTim Steller columnsArizona Daily Star
2nd PlaceLaurie RobertsLaurie Roberts’ ColumnsThe Arizona Republic
3rd PlaceNone Awarded
BEST COLUMN, FEATURE OR CRITICISM
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st Place, John Platt, Of Monkey Selfies and Human Plaintiffs, The Record Reporter
2nd Place, Jeanie Williams, Roses remind us of beauty in all stages, Wickenburg Sun
3rd Place, Steven Law, Is Taylor Swift the high princess of rock-n-roll?, Lake Powell Chronicle
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st Place, Karen Warnick, EPA, White Mountain Independent
2nd Place, Scott Dyke, Tombstone’s toughest, Green Valley News
3rd Place, Floyd Parker, They love to serve, Green Valley News
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st Place, Jim Nintzel, Goodbye. Dad, Tucson Weekly
2nd Place, Cindy Yurth, Hubbell as hub, Good and raw, Navajo Times
3rd Place, Candace Begody, For Times’ youngest editor, persistence was key, Navajo Times
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st Place, Bill Coates, Elks-VFW part ways, Casa Grande Dispatch
2nd Place, Alan Choate, Yesteryear history columns, Kingman Daily Miner
3rd Place, Robin Layton, Middle-aged Musings, The Daily Courier
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st Place, Dominic Armato, Introducing Dominic Armato, The Arizona Republic
2nd Place, Kristen Cook, Minivan Momologues, Arizona Daily Star
3rd PlaceNone Awarded
BEST MULTIMEDIA STORYTELLING
COMBINED:
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500 & Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st Place, Paulina Pineda, Food trucks of Santa Cruz County, Nogales International, Murphy Woodhouse, Norma Gonzalez
2nd Place, Rachel Leingang, Mystery Mileage, Arizona Capitol Times, Hank Stephenson
3rd Place, Keith Morris, Homecoming joy turns into heartbreaking finish, Payson Roundup
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
No Entries
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st Place, Valeria Fern�ndez, Sonora River: Massive mine spill, Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting, Brandon Quester, Sean Logan.
2nd Place, Emery Cowan, Reviving the Verde River, Arizona Daily Sun
3rd Place, Cindy Barks, Hell Canyon Bridge, The Daily Courier
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st Place, Brandon Loomis, David Wallace, As the River Runs Dry, The Arizona Republic
2nd Place, Perla Trevizo, Fernanda Echavarri, Mike Christy, Divided by Law, Arizona Daily Star
3rd Place, None Awarded
BEST NEWS PHOTOGRAPH
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st Place, Kevin Baird, Still burning, Parker Pioneer
2nd Place, Zack Garcia, Semi Rollover, Camp Verde Journal
3rd Place, Joey Chenoweth, Mission accomplished, Coolidge Examiner
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st Place, Peter Aleshire, Rodeo gallops, Payson Roundup
2nd Place, David Bell, Seeking help from a higher source, Eastern Arizona Courier
3rd Place, Regina Ford, Up in flames, Green Valley News
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st Place, Donovan Quintero, A night in the woods, Navajo Times
2nd Place, Elizabeth Medora, Dog Rescue, Foothills Focus
3rd Place, Donovan Quintero, `A heartbreaking situation’, Navajo Times
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st Place, Mark Levy, Rescue, Sierra Vista Herald
2nd Place, Mark Levy, Teacher Comforting Students, Sierra Vista Herald
3rd Place, Jacob Stanek, Banner Boswell surgeons enter new robotic age, Daily News-Sun
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st Place, A.E. Araiza, Trapped, Arizona Daily Star
2nd Place, Michael Chow, 12 Dead in Flooding on Utah – Arizona border, The Arizona Republic
3rd Place, Ron Medvescek, Firefighters get a break, Arizona Daily Star
BEST SPORTS PHOTOGRAPH
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st Place, Zack Garcia, Speedy Excelsiors turn back clock, Camp Verde Journal
2nd Place, Jeanie Williams, Bronc Bustin’, Wickenburg Sun
3rd Place, Jeanie Williams, Tie Down Roping, Wickenburg Sun
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st Place, Howard Waggner, Maricopa gets revenge, Maricopa Monitor
2nd Place, Keith Morris, Weather can’t throw top cowboys at rodeo, Payson Roundup
3rd Place, Andy Staten, Stock, Cash, stars and stripes, White Mountain Independent
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st Place, Arianna Grainey, Flight In Motion, Mesa Independent
2nd Place, Adron Gardner, Game winner, Navajo Times
3rd Place, Arianna Grainey, Will he be safe?, Mesa Independent
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st Place, Oscar Perez, Cougars fall to Cienega, Casa Grande Dispatch
2nd Place, Randy Hoeft, Shamrock Baseball Classic, Yuma Sun
3rd Place, Oscar Perez, Cougars surge past Youngker, Casa Grande Dispatch
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st Place, Rob Schumacher, The Devil’s Cup, The Arizona Republic
2nd Place, Kelly Presnell, Big Yell, Arizona Daily Star
3rd Place, David Kadlubowski, Packers touchdown catch, The Arizona Republic
BEST FEATURE PHOTOGRAPH
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st Place, Jeanie Williams, Exciting Ending, Wickenburg Sun
2nd Place, Jamie Brough, Pow Wow, Lake Powell Chronicle
3rd Place, Zack Garcia, Whip It, Camp Verde Journal
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st Place, Jordan Reece, Taking the plunge, Sedona Red Rock News
2nd Place, Danielle Burleson, What a relief!, Sahuarita Sun
3rd Place, David Bell, Gila Valley _ a community full of heroes, Eastern Arizona Courier
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st Place, Donovan Quintero, 69th annual Navajo Nation Fair parade, Navajo Times
2nd Place, Jim Poulin, From Warrior to Worker, Phoenix Business Journal
3rd Place, Jim Poulin, Getting his message across, Phoenix Business Journal
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st Place, Mark Levy, Cowgirl Mom, Sierra Vista Herald
2nd Place, Mark Levy, Tattoo Man, Sierra Vista Herald
3rd Place, Randy Hoeft, Three’s a crowd, Yuma Sun
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st Place, Rob Schumacher, Inverted umbrella, The Arizona Republic
2nd Place, Kelly Presnell, Lightning strikes, Arizona Daily Star
3rd Place, David Wallace, Melting glacier, The Arizona Republic
BEST FEATURE PHOTO LAYOUT
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st Place, Jamie Brough, Page High School Pow Wow, Lake Powell Chronicle
2nd Place, Jeanie Williams, Gold Rush Days, Wickenburg Sun
3rd Place, Zack Garcia, Every 15 minutes, Camp Verde Journal
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st Place, Alex Fruechtenicht, The All Souls Procession, Aztec Press (PCC/Tucson), Larry Gaurano
2nd Place, Keith Morris, High School State Rodeo, Payson Roundup
3rd Place, Peter Aleshire, Good dirty fun, Payson Roundup
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st Place, Donovan Quintero, 104th Northern Navajo Fair, Navajo Times
2nd Place, Donovan Quintero, Winter is here, Navajo Times
3rd Place, Donovan Quintero, 2015 Tobe Truppen Elementary Pageant, Navajo Times
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st Place, Taylor Mahoney, Flagstaff Pro Rodeo, Arizona Daily Sun
2nd Place, Rachel Twoguns, Gathering of the Gunfighters, Yuma Sun
3rd Place, Randy Hoeft, Yuma Proving Ground Military Freefall School, Yuma Sun
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st Place, Mike Christy, Divided by Law, Arizona Daily Star
2nd Place, Mamta Popat, El Tirabichi, Arizona Daily Star
3rd Place, None Awarded
STORY OF THE YEAR
Non-Daily
Hank Stephenson, Arizona Capitol Times, Gowan’s mystery mileage
Daily
Michael Kiefer, The Arizona Republic, Bonnie and Clyde for the Millennials
PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR
Non-Daily
Arianna Grainey, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent
Daily
Mike Christy, Arizona Daily Star
JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR
Non-Daily
Michele Nelson, Payson Roundup
Daily
Stephanie Innes, Arizona Daily Star
NEWSPAPER OF THE YEAR
Non-Daily
Navajo Times, Publisher: Tom Arviso Jr.
Daily
The Arizona Republic, Publisher: Mi-Ai Parrish