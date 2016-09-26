Arizona Republic, Navajo Times earn top newspaper honors September 26, 2016

The Arizona Republic and Navajo Times earned top honors Saturday at the Arizona Newspaper Association’s annual fall convention.

The Republic won daily honors and the Navajo Times claimed the weekly award for Arizona Newspaper of the Year, presented Saturday at the Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino.

Journalists were also honored for their stories and individual accomplishments. Hank Stephenson of the Arizona Capitol Times won 2016 Story of the Year in the non-daily category for “Gowan’s Mystery Mileage,” which exposed the use of taxpayer-funded rental cars by House Speaker David Gowan as he traveled the state during his failed bid for Congress. Michael Kiefer of the Arizona Republic won Story of the Year for daily newspapers for his piece “Bonnie and Clyde for the Millennials” about a series of bank heists.

Stephanie Innes of the Arizona Daily Star and Michele Nelson of Payson Roundup were named the Journalists of the Year. Mike Christy of the Star and Arianna Grainey of the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent were named Photographers of the Year.

Today’s News-Herald of Lake Havasu City was named Associated Press Member of the Year.

Here is a list of the winners in each category:

GENERAL EXCELLENCE

Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500

1st Place, Arizona Capitol TimesPublisher: Kent Johnson

2nd Place, Nogales InternationalPublisher: Manuel Coppola

3rd Place, Lake Powell Chronicle Publisher: David Rupkalvis

Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000

1st Place, Payson Roundup, Publisher: Brian Kramer

2nd Place, Arizona Daily Wildcat (UofA/Tucson)Advisor: Brett Fera

3rd Place, Eastern Arizona Courier Publisher: Monica Watson

Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000

1st Place, Phoenix Business Journal, Publisher: Ray Schey

2nd Place, Navajo Times, Publisher: Tom Aviso Jr.

3rd Place, West Valley View, Publisher: Elliot Freireich

Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000

1st Place, Arizona Daily Sun, Publisher: Don Rowley

2nd Place, Sierra Vista Herald Publisher: Manuel Coppola

3rd Place, Yuma Sun, Publisher: Lisa Reilly

Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000

1st, The Arizona Republic Publisher: Mi-Ai Parrish

REPORTING & NEWSWRITING EXCELLENCE

Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500

1st Place, Arizona Capitol Times

2nd Place, Nogales International

3rd Place, Eloy Enterprise

Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000

1st Place, Payson Roundup

2nd Place, Chino Valley Review

3rd Place, Arizona Daily Wildcat (UofA/Tucson)

Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000

1st Place, West Valley View

2nd Place, Navajo Times

3rd Place, Phoenix Business Journal

Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000

1st Place, Arizona Daily Sun

2nd Place, The Daily Courier

3rd Place, Yuma Sun

Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000

1st Place, The Arizona Republic

DEPARTMENTAL NEWS & COPYWRITING EXCELLENCE

Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500

1st Place, Nogales International

2nd Place, Arizona Capitol Times

3rd Place, Arizona Range News

Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000

1st Place, Payson Roundup

2nd Place, Eastern Arizona Courier

3rd Place, White Mountain Independent

Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000

1st Place, Navajo Times

2nd Place, Phoenix Business Journal

3rd Place, West Valley View

Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000

1st Place, Sierra Vista Herald

2nd Place, The Daily Courier

3rd Place, Arizona Daily Sun

Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000

1st Place, The Arizona Republic

PAGE DESIGN EXCELLENCE

Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500

1st Place, Arizona Capitol Times

2nd Place, Nogales International

3rd Place, Arizona Range News

Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000

1st Place, Cottonwood Journal Extra

2nd Place, Sedona Red Rock News

3rd Place, Eastern Arizona Courier

Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000

1st Place, Phoenix Business Journal

2nd Place, Navajo Times

3rd Place, West Valley View

Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000

1st Place, Arizona Daily Sun

2nd Place, Casa Grande Dispatch

3rd Place, Today’s News-Herald

Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000

1st, The Arizona Republic

EDITORIAL PAGE EXCELLENCE

Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500

1st Place, Nogales International

2nd Place, The Wickenburg Sun

3rd Place, Parker Pioneer

Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000

1st Place, Eastern Arizona Courier

2nd Place, Payson Roundup

3rd Place, Arizona Daily Wildcat (UofA/Tucson)

Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000

1st Place, Navajo Times

2nd Place, West Valley View

3rd Place, Phoenix Business Journal

Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000

1st Place, Arizona Daily Sun

2nd Place, Sierra Vista Herald

3rd Place, Yuma Sun

Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000

1st, The Arizona Republic

BEST USE OF PHOTOGRAPHY

Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500

1st Place, Lake Powell Chronicle

2nd Place, Nogales International

3rd Place, Camp Verde Journal

Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000

1st Place, Payson Roundup

2nd Place, Arizona Daily Wildcat (UofA/Tucson)

3rd Place, Maricopa Monitor

Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000

1st Place, Navajo Times

2nd Place, West Valley View

3rd Place, Phoenix Business Journal

Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000

1st Place, Yuma Sun

2nd Place, Arizona Daily Sun

3rd Place, Sierra Vista Herald

Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000

1st Place, Arizona Daily Star

COMMUNITY SERVICE/JOURNALISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500

1st Place, Arizona Capitol Times

2nd Place, Arizona Range News

3rd Place, None Selected

Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000

1st Place, Payson Roundup

2nd Place, Arizona Daily Wildcat (UofA/Tucson)

3rd Place, White Mountain Independent

Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000

1st Place, Phoenix Business Journal

2nd Place, West Valley View

3rd Place, Foothills Focus

Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000

1st Place, Sierra Vista Herald

2nd Place, Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

3rd Place, Yuma Sun

Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000

1st Place, Arizona Daily Star

SPECIAL SECTION, NEWSPAPER SUPPLEMENT OR MAGAZINE

Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500

1st Place, Arizona Capitol Times

2nd Place, Lake Powell Chronicle

3rd Place, The Wickenburg Sun

Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000

1st Place, Jewish News

2nd Place, Payson Roundup

3rd Place, Arizona Daily Wildcat (UofA/Tucson)

Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000

1st Place, Phoenix Business Journal

2nd Place, West Valley View

3rd Place, None Awarded

Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000

1st Place, Today’s News-Herald

2nd Place, Arizona Daily Sun

3rd Place, Daily News-Sun

Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000

1st Place, The Arizona Republic

NEWSPAPER ONLINE SITE/WEB PAGE

Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500

1st Place, Florence Reminder and Blade-Tribune

2nd Place, Lake Powell Chronicle

3rd Place, Arizona Capitol Times

Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000

1st Place, Arizona Daily Wildcat (UofA/Tucson)

2nd Place, Maricopa Monitor

3rd Place, Sedona Red Rock News

Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000

1st Place, Phoenix Business Journal

2nd Place, Navajo Times

3rd Place, West Valley View

Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000

1st Place, Daily News-Sun

2nd Place, The Daily Courier

3rd Place, Today’s News-Herald

Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000

1st Place, The Arizona Republic

Individual Winners by Category

BEST HEADLINE

Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500

1st Place, Brian Nash Samsung pushes students towards the Edge, The Voice (GCC/Glendale)

2nd Place, Tonja Greenfield, The bird is the word, Lake Powell Chronicle

3rd Place, Michael Rinker, Various headlines, Camp Verde Journal

Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000

1st Place, Peter Aleshire, Various headlines, Payson Roundup

2nd Place, Daily Wildcat Staff, Various headlines, Arizona Daily Wildcat (UofA/Tucson)

3rd Place, Andrew Pardiac, Various headlines, Sedona Red Rock News

Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000

1st Place, Glenn Gullickson, Various headlines, West Valley View

2nd Place, Cindy Yurth, Various headlines, Navajo Times

3rd Place, None Awarded

Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000

1st Place, Amy Crawford, Various headlines, Yuma Sun

2nd Place, Brandon Bowers, “Changing the Channel,” Today’s News-Herald

3rd Place, None Awarded

Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000

No Entries

BEST NEWS STORY

Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500

1st Place, Hank Stephenson, Tucson prostitution, Arizona Capitol Times

2nd Place, Jeremy Duda, Hank Stephenson, Nest Eggs, Arizona Capitol Times

3rd Place, Jeremy Duda, Eye to eye, Arizona Capitol Times

Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000

1st Place, Jacquelyn Oesterblad, Arizona DREAMing, Arizona Daily Wildcat (UofA/Tucson)

2nd Place, Michele Nelson, Pain, Grief Surge after Conviction, Payson Roundup

3rd Place, Ken Sain, A Cross to Bear in Chino Valley, Chino Valley Review

Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000

1st Place, Christopher Pineo, `We need to change,’ Navajo Times

2nd Place, Jim Nintzel, Bern Notice, Tucson Weekly

3rd Place, Eric Jay Toll, Arizona’s Squeezed Economy, Phoenix Business Journal

Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000

1st Place, Evan Wyloge, Clean Elections, Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

2nd Place, Corina Vanek, Prop.123, Arizona Daily Sun

3rd Place, Scott Orr, Doing Less with Less, The Daily Courier

Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000

No Entries

BEST SUSTAINED COVERAGE OR SERIES

Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500

1st Place, Luige del Puerto, Rachel Leingang, Susan Bitter Smith, Arizona Capitol Times

2nd Place, Gary Grado, Ben Giles, Medication abortions, Arizona Capitol Times

3rd Place, Murphy Woodhouse, Paulina Pineda, Ramifications of weakening peso

Paulina Pineda, Manuel Coppola, Nogales International

Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000

1st Place, Ken Sain, Medical Marijuana Series Chino Valley Review

2nd Place, Michele Nelson, Domestic Violence, Payson Roundup

3rd Place, Michele Nelson, Charter Schools, Payson Roundup

Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000

1st Place, Cindy Yurth, Alastair Bitsoi, Gold King Mine Spill, Navajo Times

Krista Allen, Alysa Landry, Sunnie Clahchischiligi

2nd Place, Richard Smith, Dysart override, Surprise Today

3rd Place, Jim Nintzel, Eastside Story, Tucson Weekly

Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000

1st Place, Emery Cowan, Horse mistreatment, Arizona Daily Sun

2nd Place, Doug McMurdo, Prison Riot Coverage, Kingman Daily Miner

3rd Place, Derek Jordan, The Perception Problem, Sierra Vista Herald

Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000

1st Place, Brandon Loomis, As the River Runs Dry, The Arizona Republic

2nd Place, Yooyhun Jung, Proposition 123, Arizona Daily Star

3rd Place, Yooyhun Jung, Alexis Huicochea, Arizona teacher shortage, Arizona Daily Star

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING

Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500

1st Place, Hank Stephenson, Gowan’s mystery mileage, Arizona Capitol Times

2nd Place, Paulina Pineda, Silva admits iffy conduct, Nogales International

3rd Place, Paulina Pineda, Profuse ticketing of Mexicans draws scrutiny, Nogales International

Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000

1st Place, Michele Nelson, The System Fails, Payson Roundup

2nd Place, Jon Johnson, Graham’s Shocking Little Secret, Eastern Arizona Courier

3rd Place, Barbara Bruce, Town Attorney disbarment, White Mountain Independent

Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000

1st Place, Tara Alatorre, Foothills Focus Buffalo Chip Donations, Foothills Focus

2nd Place, Terrance Thornton, Scottsdale out-of-court settlements since 2009, Scottsdale Independent

3rd Place, Angela Gonzales, Apollo’s 7 Deadly Sins, Phoenix Business Journal

Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000

1st Place, Emery Cowan, From Africa to Arizona: A trail of troubles, Arizona Daily Sun

2nd Place, Doug McMurdo, Missing woman series, Kingman Daily Miner

3rd Place, Justin Price, Lobbying records, Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000

1st Place, Rob O’Dell, Craig Harris, Public Disservice, The Arizona Republic

2nd Place, Caitlin Schmidt, Joe FergusonTucson Police prostitution sting, Arizona Daily Star

3rd Place, Carol Ann Alaimo, Problems at Brown-Mackie College, Arizona Daily Star

BEST SPORTS STORY

Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500

1st Place, Daniel Dullum, Making her comeback, Florence Reminder and Blade-Tribune

2nd Place, Ainslee Wittig, Parents offer input on retaining football coach, Arizona Range News

3rd Place, George Werner, Five Rimrock residents, Special Olympics goldCamp Verde Journal

Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000

1st Place, Christopher Boan, Kaydin’s promise, Sahuarita Sun

2nd Place, Keith Morris, Special Rodeo: Cowboys, cowgirls, Payson Roundup

3rd Place, Matt Wall, The Many Faces of Sean Miller, Arizona Daily Wildcat (UofA/Tucson)

Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000

1st Place, Chris Caraveo, 18 back surgeries can’t keep DV senior off courtGlendale-Peoria Today

2nd Place, Sunnie R. Clahchischiligi, Lacrosse, Navajo Times

3rd Place, Mike Sunnucks, Big League Dreams, Phoenix Business Journal

Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000

1st Place, Rodney Haas, Tournament to honor former player, Casa Grande Dispatch

2nd Place, Warner Strausbaugh, Commitment to excellence, Yuma Sun

3rd Place, Ed Petruska, Vista Grande’s Diaz, Casa Grande Dispatch

Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000

1st Place, Jeff Metcalfe, The long road to recovery, The Arizona Republic

2nd Place, Jeff Metcalfe, A lifelong basketball dream changes in a flash, The Arizona Republic

3rd Place, Jon Gold, Marathon-running mom sidelined, Arizona Daily Star

BEST TEAM, SPORT OR SPORTS BEAT COVERAGE

Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500

1st Place, Norma Gonzalez, Little League tournament coverage, Nogales International

2nd Place, Joey Chenoweth, San Tan Foothills football, Coolidge Examiner

3rd Place, David Yankus, Santa Cruz football, Eloy Enterprise

Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000

1st Place, Keith Morris, Longhorns softball team determined to make history, Payson Roundup

2nd Place, Keith Morris, Rookie pitchers save season, Payson Roundup

3rd Place, Keith Morris, Horns end decades of despair at Blue Ridge, Payson Roundup

Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000

1st Place, Shane McOwen, Westview High School football- 2015, West Valley View

2nd Place, Quentin Jodie, Navajo Nation cowboys in the PRCA circuit, Navajo Times

3rd Place, Richard Smith, High School Football coverage, Glendale-Peoria Today

Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000

1st Place, Randy Hoeft, Cocopah Speedway coverage, Yuma Sun

2nd Place, Cody Bashore, Northern Arizona University Basketball, Arizona Daily Sun

3rd Place, Ed Petruska, Cougar football, Casa Grande Dispatch

Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000

None Awarded

BEST SPORTS COLUMN

Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500

1st Place, Daniel Dullum, Disputes with referees nothing new, just worse, Florence Reminder and Blade-Tribune

2nd Place, George Werner, Local examples remind us how to celebrate 4th, Camp Verde Journal

3rd Place, Jeanie Williams, Running challenges body, brings peace, confidence, Wickenburg Sun

Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000

1st Place, Adam Gaub, Behavior at game, Maricopa Monitor

2nd Place, Keith Morris, Paulson’s super-human performance, Payson Roundup

3rd Place, Christopher Boan, It was one ugly night in Sahuarita, Sahuarita Sun

Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000

1st Place, Jason P. Skoda, High School Sports, East Valley Tribune

2nd Place, Brad Allis, Me, Jimmie Lee and Willie McGee, Explorer Newspaper

3rd Place, Sunnie R. Clahchischiligi, Goodbye to high school sports, Navajo Times

Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000

1st Place, Cody Bashore, Kobe Bryant’s farewell a celebration without merit, Arizona Daily Sun

2nd Place, Shawn Byrne, Lee Williams’ Sidney Clark gets first-ever Houk Hug, Kingman Daily Miner

3rd Place, Marcel Louis-Jacques, Cam Newton and the Panthers, Today’s News-Herald

Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000

No Entries

BEST FEATURE STORY

Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500

1st Place, Luige del Puerto, Double Lives, Arizona Capitol Times

2nd Place, Steven Law, The many deeds of Joe Medicine Crow, Lake Powell Chronicle

3rd Place, Joey Chenoweth, From bathroom to farm, Coolidge Examiner

Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000

1st Place, David Rookhuyzen, Possible murder plot falls apart, Green Valley News

2nd Place, Michele Nelson, She’s the Martians mom, Payson Roundup

3rd Place, Regina Ford, Down, not out, Green Valley News

Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000

1st Place, Tina Gamez, Peoria explosion victims, Glendale-Peoria Today

2nd Place, Alastair Bitsoi, Shear enjoyments, Navajo Times

3rd Place, Maria Ines Taracena, Dignity, Tucson Weekly

Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000

1st Place, Corina Vanek, Problematic pageant, Arizona Daily Sun

2nd Place, Steve Stockmar, Sound Effects, Sierra Vista Herald

3rd Place, Doug McMurdo, Comatose infant comes home, Kingman Daily Miner

Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000

1st Place, Michael Kiefer, Bonnie and Clyde for the Millennials, The Arizona Republic

2nd Place, Jon Gold, Players meet again, 74 years after the big game, Arizona Daily Star

3rd Place, None Awarded

ENTERPRISE REPORTING

Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500

1st Place, Rachel Leingang, Stonewalled on public records, Arizona Capitol Times

Hank Stephenson

2nd Place, Luige del Puerto, Beneath the rhetoric, Arizona Capitol Times

3rd Place, Murphy Woodhouse, Smuggling wages range widely, Nogales International

Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000

1st Place, Brian Wright, Dark place in the past, Maricopa Monitor

2nd Place, Michele Nelson, Charter school differences, Payson Roundup

3rd Place, Danyelle Khmara, Rosemont and Oak Flat mine proposals, Aztec Press (PCC/Tucson)

Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000

1st Place, Melissa Fittro, Terror in the home: domestic abuse, Scottsdale Independent

2nd Place, Eric Jay Toll, Forget the Fast Lane, Phoenix Business Journal

3rd Place, Jessica Watts, Foothills Focus DMFD volunteers, Foothills Focus

Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000

1st Place, Emery Cowan, Too Many Trails, Arizona Daily Sun

2nd Place, Valeria Fern�ndez, Sean Logan, Sonora River: Massive mine spill, Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

3rd Place, Katie Campbell, Former teen prostitute, Casa Grande Dispatch

Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000

1st Place, Michael Kiefer, Sheriff Joe Arpaio, The Arizona Republic

2nd Place, Anne Ryman, Michael Kiefer, NAU Shooting, The Arizona Republic

3rd Place, Rebekah L. Sanders, The congresswoman, The Arizona Republic

BEST COLUMN, ANALYSIS OR COMMENTARY

Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500

1st Place, Jonathan Clark, An exclusive campaign stop, Nogales International

2nd Place, Luige del Puerto, Lessons learned on press restrictions, Arizona Capitol Times

3rd Place, Jeanie Williams, Raising a stink over smell is a load of bull, Wickenburg Sun

Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000

1st Place, Dan Shearer, Time for GVR to reverse bad decision, Green Valley News

2nd Place Michele Nelson , Sodium overload, Payson Roundup

3rd Place, Dan Shearer, Finally, a PCC board member does the right thing, Green Valley News

Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000

1st Place, Jim Nintzel, Joint Technical Education Districts, Tucson Weekly

2nd Place, Cindy Yurth, Cindy Yurth Column Writing, Navajo Times

3rd Place, Duane Beyal, Shelly’s last blunder surprises Begaye, More than a statistic, Navajo Times

Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000

1st Place, Alan Choate, Alan Choate’s Columns, Kingman Daily Miner

2nd Place, Tim Wiederanders, Tim Wiederanders’ columns, The Daily Courier

3rd Place, Roxanne Molenar, In 2016, be the spark toward a better Yuma, Yuma Sun

Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000

1st PlaceTim StellerTim Steller columnsArizona Daily Star

2nd PlaceLaurie RobertsLaurie Roberts’ ColumnsThe Arizona Republic

3rd PlaceNone Awarded

BEST COLUMN, FEATURE OR CRITICISM

Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500

1st Place, John Platt, Of Monkey Selfies and Human Plaintiffs, The Record Reporter

2nd Place, Jeanie Williams, Roses remind us of beauty in all stages, Wickenburg Sun

3rd Place, Steven Law, Is Taylor Swift the high princess of rock-n-roll?, Lake Powell Chronicle

Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000

1st Place, Karen Warnick, EPA, White Mountain Independent

2nd Place, Scott Dyke, Tombstone’s toughest, Green Valley News

3rd Place, Floyd Parker, They love to serve, Green Valley News

Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000

1st Place, Jim Nintzel, Goodbye. Dad, Tucson Weekly

2nd Place, Cindy Yurth, Hubbell as hub, Good and raw, Navajo Times

3rd Place, Candace Begody, For Times’ youngest editor, persistence was key, Navajo Times

Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000

1st Place, Bill Coates, Elks-VFW part ways, Casa Grande Dispatch

2nd Place, Alan Choate, Yesteryear history columns, Kingman Daily Miner

3rd Place, Robin Layton, Middle-aged Musings, The Daily Courier

Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000

1st Place, Dominic Armato, Introducing Dominic Armato, The Arizona Republic

2nd Place, Kristen Cook, Minivan Momologues, Arizona Daily Star

3rd PlaceNone Awarded

BEST MULTIMEDIA STORYTELLING

COMBINED:

Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500 & Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000

1st Place, Paulina Pineda, Food trucks of Santa Cruz County, Nogales International, Murphy Woodhouse, Norma Gonzalez

2nd Place, Rachel Leingang, Mystery Mileage, Arizona Capitol Times, Hank Stephenson

3rd Place, Keith Morris, Homecoming joy turns into heartbreaking finish, Payson Roundup

Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000

No Entries

Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000

1st Place, Valeria Fern�ndez, Sonora River: Massive mine spill, Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting, Brandon Quester, Sean Logan.

2nd Place, Emery Cowan, Reviving the Verde River, Arizona Daily Sun

3rd Place, Cindy Barks, Hell Canyon Bridge, The Daily Courier

Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000

1st Place, Brandon Loomis, David Wallace, As the River Runs Dry, The Arizona Republic

2nd Place, Perla Trevizo, Fernanda Echavarri, Mike Christy, Divided by Law, Arizona Daily Star

3rd Place, None Awarded

BEST NEWS PHOTOGRAPH

Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500

1st Place, Kevin Baird, Still burning, Parker Pioneer

2nd Place, Zack Garcia, Semi Rollover, Camp Verde Journal

3rd Place, Joey Chenoweth, Mission accomplished, Coolidge Examiner

Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000

1st Place, Peter Aleshire, Rodeo gallops, Payson Roundup

2nd Place, David Bell, Seeking help from a higher source, Eastern Arizona Courier

3rd Place, Regina Ford, Up in flames, Green Valley News

Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000

1st Place, Donovan Quintero, A night in the woods, Navajo Times

2nd Place, Elizabeth Medora, Dog Rescue, Foothills Focus

3rd Place, Donovan Quintero, `A heartbreaking situation’, Navajo Times

Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000

1st Place, Mark Levy, Rescue, Sierra Vista Herald

2nd Place, Mark Levy, Teacher Comforting Students, Sierra Vista Herald

3rd Place, Jacob Stanek, Banner Boswell surgeons enter new robotic age, Daily News-Sun

Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000

1st Place, A.E. Araiza, Trapped, Arizona Daily Star

2nd Place, Michael Chow, 12 Dead in Flooding on Utah – Arizona border, The Arizona Republic

3rd Place, Ron Medvescek, Firefighters get a break, Arizona Daily Star

BEST SPORTS PHOTOGRAPH

Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500

1st Place, Zack Garcia, Speedy Excelsiors turn back clock, Camp Verde Journal

2nd Place, Jeanie Williams, Bronc Bustin’, Wickenburg Sun

3rd Place, Jeanie Williams, Tie Down Roping, Wickenburg Sun

Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000

1st Place, Howard Waggner, Maricopa gets revenge, Maricopa Monitor

2nd Place, Keith Morris, Weather can’t throw top cowboys at rodeo, Payson Roundup

3rd Place, Andy Staten, Stock, Cash, stars and stripes, White Mountain Independent

Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000

1st Place, Arianna Grainey, Flight In Motion, Mesa Independent

2nd Place, Adron Gardner, Game winner, Navajo Times

3rd Place, Arianna Grainey, Will he be safe?, Mesa Independent

Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000

1st Place, Oscar Perez, Cougars fall to Cienega, Casa Grande Dispatch

2nd Place, Randy Hoeft, Shamrock Baseball Classic, Yuma Sun

3rd Place, Oscar Perez, Cougars surge past Youngker, Casa Grande Dispatch

Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000

1st Place, Rob Schumacher, The Devil’s Cup, The Arizona Republic

2nd Place, Kelly Presnell, Big Yell, Arizona Daily Star

3rd Place, David Kadlubowski, Packers touchdown catch, The Arizona Republic

BEST FEATURE PHOTOGRAPH

Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500

1st Place, Jeanie Williams, Exciting Ending, Wickenburg Sun

2nd Place, Jamie Brough, Pow Wow, Lake Powell Chronicle

3rd Place, Zack Garcia, Whip It, Camp Verde Journal

Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000

1st Place, Jordan Reece, Taking the plunge, Sedona Red Rock News

2nd Place, Danielle Burleson, What a relief!, Sahuarita Sun

3rd Place, David Bell, Gila Valley _ a community full of heroes, Eastern Arizona Courier

Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000

1st Place, Donovan Quintero, 69th annual Navajo Nation Fair parade, Navajo Times

2nd Place, Jim Poulin, From Warrior to Worker, Phoenix Business Journal

3rd Place, Jim Poulin, Getting his message across, Phoenix Business Journal

Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000

1st Place, Mark Levy, Cowgirl Mom, Sierra Vista Herald

2nd Place, Mark Levy, Tattoo Man, Sierra Vista Herald

3rd Place, Randy Hoeft, Three’s a crowd, Yuma Sun

Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000

1st Place, Rob Schumacher, Inverted umbrella, The Arizona Republic

2nd Place, Kelly Presnell, Lightning strikes, Arizona Daily Star

3rd Place, David Wallace, Melting glacier, The Arizona Republic

BEST FEATURE PHOTO LAYOUT

Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500

1st Place, Jamie Brough, Page High School Pow Wow, Lake Powell Chronicle

2nd Place, Jeanie Williams, Gold Rush Days, Wickenburg Sun

3rd Place, Zack Garcia, Every 15 minutes, Camp Verde Journal

Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000

1st Place, Alex Fruechtenicht, The All Souls Procession, Aztec Press (PCC/Tucson), Larry Gaurano

2nd Place, Keith Morris, High School State Rodeo, Payson Roundup

3rd Place, Peter Aleshire, Good dirty fun, Payson Roundup

Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000

1st Place, Donovan Quintero, 104th Northern Navajo Fair, Navajo Times

2nd Place, Donovan Quintero, Winter is here, Navajo Times

3rd Place, Donovan Quintero, 2015 Tobe Truppen Elementary Pageant, Navajo Times

Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000

1st Place, Taylor Mahoney, Flagstaff Pro Rodeo, Arizona Daily Sun

2nd Place, Rachel Twoguns, Gathering of the Gunfighters, Yuma Sun

3rd Place, Randy Hoeft, Yuma Proving Ground Military Freefall School, Yuma Sun

Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000

1st Place, Mike Christy, Divided by Law, Arizona Daily Star

2nd Place, Mamta Popat, El Tirabichi, Arizona Daily Star

3rd Place, None Awarded

STORY OF THE YEAR

Non-Daily

Hank Stephenson, Arizona Capitol Times, Gowan’s mystery mileage

Daily

Michael Kiefer, The Arizona Republic, Bonnie and Clyde for the Millennials

PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

Non-Daily

Arianna Grainey, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent

Daily

Mike Christy, Arizona Daily Star

JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

Non-Daily

Michele Nelson, Payson Roundup

Daily

Stephanie Innes, Arizona Daily Star

NEWSPAPER OF THE YEAR

Non-Daily

Navajo Times, Publisher: Tom Arviso Jr.

Daily

The Arizona Republic, Publisher: Mi-Ai Parrish