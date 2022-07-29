Slideshow | Bears Ears Summer Gathering 2022

View photos by Navajo Times photographer Donovan Quintero of the Bear’s Ears Summer gathering on July 23, 2022.
Tip: Select any image to launch a full-screen slideshow.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero The Bears Ears buttes, two prominent landforms that rise above Cedar Mesa, are seen from Bears Ears Meadows in the Manti-La Sal National Forest on Saturday evening.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero A deer grazes in the ts’ah and vegetation near the Bears Ears Buttes on Saturday evening.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Jonah Yellowman, spiritual leader/advisor for Utah Diné Bikéyah, says a prayer and prepares to bless the riders and their horses with cedar upon arrival at the Bears Ears Meadows in the Manti-La Sal National Forest on Saturday afternoon.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero A Native American Church peyote ceremony takes place at a tepee at Bears Ears Meadows on Saturday night, during the second day of the Bears Ears Summer Gathering.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero With chííh on her face, Mariah Holiday from Monument Valley, Utah, travels on horseback with the Dusty Trail Riders to the Bears Ears Summer Gathering at Bears Ears Meadows on Saturday afternoon. The riders also honored the late Albert Holiday, a member of the Utah Diné Bikéyah, who died of COVID-19.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Trail riders take part in the Bears Ears Summer Gathering horse ride on Saturday. The riders traveled from Cottonwood Wash on Elk Mountain Road to the Bears Ears Meadows.
"Dii, Diné bi Naaltsoos wolyéhíígíí, ninaaltsoos át'é. Nihi cheii dóó nihi másání ádaaní: Nihi Diné Bizaad bił ninhi't'eelyá áádóó t'áá háadida nihizaad nihił ch'aawóle'lágo. Nihi bee haz'áanii at'é, nihisin at'é, nihi hózhǫ́ǫ́jí at'é, nihi 'ach'ą́ą́h naagééh at'é. Dilkǫǫho saad bee yájíłti', k'ídahoneezláo saad bee yájíłti', ą́ą́ chánahgo saad bee yájíłti', diits'a'go saad bee yájíłti', nabik'íyájíłti' baa yájíłti', bich'į' yájíłti', hach'į' yándaałti', diné k'ehgo bik'izhdiitįįh. This is the belief I do my best to follow when I am writing Diné-related stories and photographing our events, games and news. Ahxéhee', shik'éí dóó shidine'é." - Donovan Quintero is an award-winning Diné journalist, who is based in Window Rock, Arizona. He can be contacted at dq@navajotimes.com.