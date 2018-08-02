SLIDESHOW: Dine’ bi Eastern Fair

To kick off the Navajo Nation fair season, here are scenes from this year’s Dine’ bi Eastern Fair in Crownpoint, N.M.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Amelia Padilla sings a song written by Talibah Begay for her talent during the Diné bi Eastern powwow princess pageant in Crownpoint on July 28.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Cherone Otero, Miss Diné bi Eastern queen contestant, demonstrates how to card sheep wool for her traditional talent on July 28.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Royalty at the Diné bi Eastern pageant in Crownpoint on Saturday include, from left, Hannah Chone, Diné bi Eastern Teen 2017-18; Michaela Pinto, Diné bi Eastern Powwow Princess 2018-18; Lani Rae Padilla, Diné bi Eastern Queen 2018; Ariana Young, Miss Northern Navajo 2017-18; Autumn Pilcher, Miss Mescalero Apache 2017-18; Nikeisha Kee, Miss Indian Farmington Ambassador; and Kuwanyauma Bahe, Miss Navajo Technical University 2017-18.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Ima Bigman, left, of Kaibeto, Ariz., sells nitsidigo’í (kneel-down bread) with her nali Samina Bigman at the flea market during Diné bi Eastern Fair weekend in Crownpoint.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Young jingle dress dancers make their way into the arena during the grand entry at the Diné bi Easter Fair powwow on July 28.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Parade goers settle in their roadside spots as the Diné bi Eastern Fair commences on July 28 in Crownpoint.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie A Navajo warrior lego walks in the parade in Crownpoint on July 28. Kevin Belin created the art piece.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Two silver crowns and sashes await the new Diné bi Eastern queen and Diné bi Eastern teen on July 28 during the coronation in Crownpoint.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Outgoing Miss Diné bi Eastern Teen Hannah Chone crowns the new queen, Brianna Castillo, on July 28 in Crownpoint. Castillo was the only contestant for the title.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Miss Diné bi Eastern Teen contestant Brianna Castillo finishes demonstrating how to make dough for her traditional food demonstration on July 28.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Grass dancers make their way into the arena during the grand entry at the Diné bi Eastern powwow on July 28.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Kyla Bitsie, Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial Tiny Tot “Little Princess,” makes her way down the parade route in a pair of sunglasses on a hot Saturday afternoon during the Diné bi Eastern Fair in Crownpoint.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Taliah Begay takes a spin on a carnival at Diné bi Eastern Fair carnival in Crownpoint.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Miss Diné bi Eastern queen contestant Cherone Otero talks about the ingredients she will add to her blue corn mush on July 28 during the pageant.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Navajo song-and-dancers compete at this year’s Diné bi Eastern Fair in Crownpoint on July 28.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Lani Rae Padilla, Diné bi Eastern Queen 2018, introduces herself at to the crowd on July 28 in Crownpoint.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Vietnam veteran Harry Jim of Nahodishgish, N.M., rides with a fellow Navy veteran in the parade on July 28 in Crownpoint.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie The Central Navajo Wranglers, from Chinle, sing at the Diné bi Eastern Fair song and dance on July 28 in Crownpoint.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie A grass dancer is shown against a glowing cloud during the grand entry at the Diné bi Eastern Fair powwow on July 28.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Dancers gather in Crownpoint to compete in the Diné bi Eastern Fair song and dance on July 28.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie The mini-carnival rides go up for youth to ride at this year’s Diné bi Eastern Fair in Crownpoint.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Outgoing Miss Diné bi Eastern Queen Lani Rae Padilla crowns the new queen, Cherone Otero, on Saturday evening in Crownpoint. Otero was the only contestant who competed for the title.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Outgoing Miss Diné bi Eastern Powwow Princess Michaela Pinto places the crown on Amelia Padilla on July 28 in Crownpoint. Pinto was the only contestant for the title.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie The family of the late Navajo Code Talker Frank Chee Willetto honor their beloved veteran in this year’s Diné bi Eastern Fair parade on July 28.

