Calling all tots!

, August 2, 2018

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie
Kyla Bitsie, Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial Tiny Tot “Little Princess,” makes her way down the parade route in a pair of sunglasses on a hot Saturday afternoon during the Diné bi Eastern Fair in Crownpoint.

CHINLE

There may be no tiny tots pageant at the Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial this year unless some tots take a tiny step forward.

With the deadline to enter just a day away, “We only have one girl and one boy,” lamented Gallup City Councilwoman Fran Palochak, who’s in charge of the pageant this year. “If it’s not going to be a competition, we’re going to have to cancel.”

Navajo Times | File
The male winner of last year’s tiny tots pageant marches in the 2017 Ceremonial parade.

The event debuted last year to much acclaim with eight contestants, and Palochak was expecting more this year.

It is $25 to enter, but the boy and girl winners get “a beautiful crown, a beautiful sash, and a blanket with the Ceremonial logo on it,” Palochak said.

Plus, of course, giving their parents and grandparents a year’s worth of bragging rights.

The winning children will also be in the parade and grand entry to the dance performances.

To enter, tots must be 4 to 5 years of age, of Native American descent, have a talent, and be able to introduce themselves, preferably in their Native language.

Applications can be picked up at the Ceremonial office, or call Palochak at 505-879-6570 and she’ll email one to you.

The pageant will be Monday at 6 p.m. at the El Morro Theater.

The $5 admission charge is “well worth it,” promised Palochak.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Categories: Community
Tags: Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial

About Author

Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth is the Tséyi' Bureau reporter, covering the Central Agency of the Navajo Nation. Her other beats include agriculture and Arizona state politics. She holds a bachelor’s degree in technical journalism from Colorado State University with a cognate in geology. She has been in the news business since 1980 and with the Navajo Times since 2005, and is the author of “Exploring the Navajo Nation Chapter by Chapter.” She can be reached at editor@navajotimes.com.