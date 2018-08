Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie MaKayla Garcia, 14, of Bloomfield, N.M., makes eye contact with the judge as she shows her pig at the Ramah Navajo Fair and Rodeo 4-H show.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Navajo Code Talker Thomas H. Begay served as grand marshal for the parade at the Ramah Navajo Fair and Rodeo in Pine Hill, N.M., on Aug. 25.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Jebby Martin and Yazhi Thomas team up in the goat-tying event held at Ramah Navajo Fair and Rodeo on Aug. 24.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie One of the two contestants in the elder category of the frybread contest stretches the dough on Aug. 25 at the Ramah Navajo Fair and Rodeo.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Young ranchers line up to show their market lambs on Aug. 25 during the 4-H show at Ramah Navajo Fair and Rodeo.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Left to right, Elias Longhat, Elisa Longhat, Geneva Nabours and Bryoni Nez wait for the parade to start at the Ramah Navajo Fair and Rodeo on Aug. 25.