Multiple fatalities and injuries reported in Greyhound versus semi accident
THOREAU, N.M.
An accident on Interstate 40 occurred between a Greyhound bus and a semi on Thursday, according to the New Mexico State Police.
Police say the westbound lane is closed as they investigate what caused the accident that caused multiple injuries and casualties. Police opened the eastbound lanes to let traffic through.
According to police, the accident occurred at mile post 47 and was reported around 12:45 p.m.
Multiple emergency personnel could be seen transporting victims to the hospitals in Gallup.
A number, 505-722-2002, has been established for family members of passengers, said state police.
The cause of the accident is unknown as officers and EMS begin their investigations.
