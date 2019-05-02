Walking the journey of life

Posted by | May 2, 2019 | |

Walking the journey of life

Special to the Times | Krista Allen
A trio of dancers beams as they enjoy the Easter song-and-dance at the Tonalea Senior Center.

Easter song and dance brings back memories for elders

By Krista Allen
Special to the Times

TONALEA-RED LAKE, Ariz.

Julia Wesley, 93, from Hard Rock, Arizona, was having fun in her purple outfit that she made a couple of months ago and that was packed away in her garment bag.

“They were neatly packed away, but this morning I took them out to wear them and now I’m having a ball,” Wesley said in Navajo as she laughed. “I enjoy song-and-dance events, for which I’ve traveled far and wide in my younger years.”

Wesley, who is an attendee at the Kaibeto Senior Center, was one of many elders who attended Tonalea Senior Center’s Easter Song and Dance on April 18. When Wesley was younger, she didn’t attend song-and-dances just to watch and then leave. She participated to compete in the dance and traditional outfit contests, winning each time in her age category.

“Now, I can barely make two rounds,” Wesley said as she looked out on the dance floor where her relatives by clan were adorned in turquoise and dressed in colorful outfits. “I get tired. I’m 93 years old and everything starts going downward when you’re old. It’s not like when I was young.

Every year and every birthday, it gets hard.” Attending song-and-dances today is no longer about competing, said Wesley — it’s about feeling good, dressing up, and feeling young again.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Walz backs legislation prohibiting sport hunting of wolves

Butte physician gets 10 years in prison for sexual assault

Anchorage gathering planned to remember missing Native women

Butte physician gets 10 years in prison for sexual assault

Groups seek to 'veto' New Mexico laws by referendum

Kyle students get cultural lesson on hike up Black Elk Peak

Pacific Northwest tribal fishing bill clears US House

Appellate judges affirm tribal casino lawsuit dismissal

John Singleton's work resonated to diverse audiences

Maine Senate passes bill to ban Native American mascots

Native American group opposes draft social studies standards

New Mexico halts some drilling near Chaco Canyon

Bill making casino nights for charities lawful gets final OK

Sheriff seeks dismissal from lawsuit over anti-protest laws

Judge: Former opioid advocate can testify against industry

Arizona history project displays photos of Four Corners region

Crews dug through sewer lines. They found ancient pottery

Today in Arizona History

Federal bill to fix tribal fishing sites could become law

Gordon to form task force on missing, murdered native women

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

65.0 F (18.3 C)
Dewpoint: 23.0 F (-5.0 C)
Humidity: 20%
Wind: from the Southwest at 12.7 gusting to 23.0 MPH (11 gusting to 20 KT)
Pressure: 30.06

More weather »