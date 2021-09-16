Living in 2 worlds: Piñon, Ariz., woman earns Miss Navajo Nation title

GALLUP

Niagara Rockbridge, 22, from Piñon, Arizona, was crowned Miss Navajo Nation 2021-22 on Saturday.

Her parents are Deborah and Gary Rockbridge.

She is Kinyaa’áanii, born for Hashk’?a Hadzohí. Her maternal grandfather is Naakaii Dine’é and her paternal grandfather is Tó’áhani.

Rockbridge held the titles of Miss Central Navajo Pre-Teen 2010-11, Miss Teen Navajo 2015-16, and Miss Indian Arizona 2018-19, and ran for Miss Navajo Nation in 2017.

She was one of three Navajo women who competed for the crown. The other two were Shandiin Yazzie, who was runner-up and Miss Congeniality, and Oshkaillah Lakota Iron Shell, who was second runner-up.

In 2020, the pageant was postponed because of coronavirus restrictions. This year it resumed online and all competitions could be viewed through Facebook and YouTube.

“Those of you that are on Facebook live, YouTube, and that are viewing today, you saw a whole week of these three young ladies share their way of life teaching to all of us,” President Jonathan Nez said.

The pageant started with the butchering and traditional food contests on Monday, Sept. 6. It continued on Sept. 8 with a business and traditional interview. The final competition was on Friday, Sept. 10, with the contemporary and traditional talent and skill.

The pageant ended with a coronation on Saturday, Sept. 11, during which the new Miss Navajo was announced, a new crown was revealed, and winners for categories throughout the week were announced.

Rockbridge came out ahead of the competition by winning best butcher, best traditional food, best essay and Miss Photogenic.

“Winning best essay, winning best butcher, I feel like reflects the role that I’m able to hold within the Western society and the traditional society,” Rockbridge said in an interview, “that I’m able to live up to both of the expectations.”

Saying goodbye

However, the coronation did not fully revolve around the contestants and the new Miss Navajo. Outgoing Miss Navajo Nation 2019-21 Shaandiin Parrish gave an emotional farewell.

Parrish was originally supposed to hold her title only until 2020 but because of the pandemic, no pageant was held in 2020 and Parrish held the title for two years.

“This pageant is a symbol, I hope to all of you, of revitalization in our lives and where we are currently in regards to the pandemic,” Parrish said in her farewell speech.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has not been easy on any of us,” she said, “and I hope that this pageant and what we have in store today is a reflection of rejuvenation and restoration.”

Parrish said she did not expect to become Miss Navajo Nation when she first ran. However, once she was chosen her goal was to love everyone.

“In my time as Miss Navajo Nation, my goal was to love our people in any way, every way, every single day, that was what I wanted to do,” Parrish said. “And I hope through the actions of my time as Miss Navajo Nation that you all have seen that love that I have for our people.”

Parrish thanked those she worked with during her two-year reign. She said she could not have accomplished what she did without the help of the Nez-Lizer administration.

The president’s office presented Parrish with a silver pin designed with the Miss Navajo Nation logo and her years of service. This pin is given to all Miss Navajo titleholders when they complete their reign. Former Miss Navajo Crystalyne Curley (2011-12) pinned it on Parrish.

“You have to be strong enough and have the confidence and the resiliency to do a job like this as a public servant,” Curley said.

Continuing the legacy

Rockbridge hopes to live up to Parrish’s reign and continue the legacy she has left.

“I hope to continue the work that Shaandiin does and strengthen the partnerships within the departments and divisions,” Rockbridge said in an interview with the Navajo Times. “Not only that but continue the relationship between the Office of Miss Navajo and the rest of the Navajo Nation and keep being that beacon of hope for my people.

“I am still here for them,” she said, “and I will continue to be here for them even after my time as Miss Navajo.”

Rockbridge’s mother, Deborah, said her daughter has always dreamed of being Miss Navajo.

“This is actually the second time that she’s ran – she ran in 2017,” she said. “She ran this year again and we’re excited for the next year and to see what it holds.”

Rockbridge’s father, Gary, holds the same thoughts and after years of helping his daughter prepare, he feels good that Rockbridge has received the title of Miss Navajo Nation.

“I feel really good about it,” he said. “My daughter got what she wants to do. Now she can help her people.”

Rockbridge said holding the title of Miss Navajo is exciting and she knows that it is a big responsibility.

“This title means so much to me and just holding the title within itself and winning the categories that I did, it’s such an honor,” Rockbridge said, “I am so humbled to be in this position and I look forward to the rest of the year.”