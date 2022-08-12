Slideshow: Scenes from Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial

View images from this year’s Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial. Select any image to launch full-screen slideshow:
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Former Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial queen titleholders, from left to right, Anthonette Fern Spencer (2007-08), Crystalne G. Curley (2008-09), Adrienne Hardy (2010-11), and Zunneh-Bah Martin (2017-18), during the Centennial Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial parade in Gallup on Aug. 4.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Buffalo dancers with their lightning stick, representing rain and thunder, during the Centennial Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial parade in Gallup on Aug. 4.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero A girl dances alongside a northern traditional dancer during the Centennial Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial parade in Gallup on Aug. 4.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Hopi water maidens and a male dancer perform on the first day of the Centennial Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial in Gallup on Aug. 4.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero A young hoop dancer tells a story through her dance, incorporating hoops and creating a shape, during the Centennial Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial parade in Gallup on Aug. 4.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Miss Indian World 2022 Tashina Red Hawk of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe rides alongside a member of her tribe during the Centennial Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial parade in Gallup on Aug. 4.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Wearing their traditional outfits, female dancers perform alongside the Apache crown dancers during the Centennial Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial parade in Gallup on Aug. 4.
"Dii, Diné bi Naaltsoos wolyéhíígíí, ninaaltsoos át'é. Nihi cheii dóó nihi másání ádaaní: Nihi Diné Bizaad bił ninhi't'eelyá áádóó t'áá háadida nihizaad nihił ch'aawóle'lágo. Nihi bee haz'áanii at'é, nihisin at'é, nihi hózhǫ́ǫ́jí at'é, nihi 'ach'ą́ą́h naagééh at'é. Dilkǫǫho saad bee yájíłti', k'ídahoneezláo saad bee yájíłti', ą́ą́ chánahgo saad bee yájíłti', diits'a'go saad bee yájíłti', nabik'íyájíłti' baa yájíłti', bich'į' yájíłti', hach'į' yándaałti', diné k'ehgo bik'izhdiitįįh. This is the belief I do my best to follow when I am writing Diné-related stories and photographing our events, games and news. Ahxéhee', shik'éí dóó shidine'é." - Donovan Quintero is an award-winning Diné journalist, who is based in Window Rock, Arizona. He can be contacted at dq@navajotimes.com.