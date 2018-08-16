New Ceremonial queen battles teen suicide

CHURCH ROCK, N.M.

The heavy winds kicking up the sand at Red Rock Park had calmed down in time for Ashley Reine Claw to be crowned the 2018-19 Miss Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial queen.

Nearly a week’s worth of competition between the three Navajo contestants – Claw, Kiana Boyd and Sierra Vail – led to Friday night’s coronation where Claw, 20, from Chinle, was named the new queen.

But before the winner was announced, the ladies waited to walk into the rodeo arena and stood in veiled nervousness and excitement wondering which one of them would be named the new Miss Ceremonial.

“I’m pretty nervous – my stomach is in knots,” said Claw, before she was named the new Miss Ceremonial. “But I’m excited. It’s been a fun week.” She described the week as full of learning about her competition and developing friendships with them.