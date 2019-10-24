Select Page

Ya’at’ééh, I am the baby princess

Morgan Tavonya Ben

LUKACHUKAI, Ariz.

Ya’ate’eeh, ha’lane’ shik’ei doo shidine’e’. Shi ei’ Morgan Tavonya Ben yinishe.

I am the reigning Miss Navajo Nation Baby Princess for 2019-20. My clans are Ma’iideeshgizhinii nishli, To’aheedliini bashischiin, Nakaidinee dashicheii, Taneezshanzni dashinali.

I am four years old and attend the Lukachukai Head Start. My parents are Verlyncia Dempsey and Orlando Ben. My maternal grandparents are Lorena Dempsey of Lukachukai and the late Jaye Dempsey of Piñon, Arizona. My paternal grandparents are Jennifer Bahe and the late Frankie Ben of Chinle.

During the 2019 Navajo Nation Fair, I was selected to be the Miss Navajo Nation Baby Princess and I am happy to announce that this is the first year that a crown has been made in honor of the four-year-old age category. The crown was handmade by Wayne Begay of Round Rock, Arizona, and the sash was made by Tarcissia Leonard of Lukachukai.

I am happy to represent the children of all ages. I am friendly and enjoy meeting new people.

I want to remind the adults to read, sing and talk to your children in Navajo. Now is the time to teach us. Share winter stories, teach us Navajo games and always remind us that you are proud of us.

We love attention, hugs and spending time with you, but we also know that you have go to work. At the end of the day when you come home ask us how our day was and tell us you missed us. We learn fast when you show us instead of telling us, so always be involved.

As we journey into the new year, Ghaaji, “the joining of seasons,” I remind each of you that it is a time to give, come together and celebrate in harmony through our winter ceremonies. It is a time to help one another as we anticipate the hardships of winter. Check on one another and always remember family is most important.

Ahe’hee.


