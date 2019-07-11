Select Page

Giant stores converting to Speedway

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie
Giant convenience stores are becoming Speedways all over Navajoland.

WINDOW ROCK

Unless you’re completely oblivious, you’ve noticed the red “Speedway” signs popping up all over the rez above what used to be Giant gas and convenience stores.

No need to panic, says V.J. Smith, government and public affairs director for Giant of the Four Corners. The company has a new parent company — Marathon Petroleum — and the stores are being rebranded, but most things won’t change.

“The stores will be managed by the same people, the employees will be the same, and we’ll continue to source our fuel from the same source, Gallup Refinery,” Smith said.

What will change? State-of-the art security at the pumps to prevent “skimming,” a few new proprietary food items, and new in-store computers. Your Giant reward card will no longer work, but “I think people will like our new Speedway rewards program,” Smith predicted.

Also, all management trainers who train on the Navajo Nation will get cultural training from former Navajo Nation Councilman Mark Maryboy, who also has been visiting chapters to tell them about the changeover.

Maryboy said the trainers are taking their classes seriously, asking for the correct pronunciation of “Yaa’aat’eeh” and wondering how to dress appropriately so as not to offend traditional patrons.

 


Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth is the Tséyi' Bureau reporter, covering the Central Agency of the Navajo Nation. Her other beats include agriculture and Arizona state politics. She holds a bachelor’s degree in technical journalism from Colorado State University with a cognate in geology. She has been in the news business since 1980 and with the Navajo Times since 2005, and is the author of “Exploring the Navajo Nation Chapter by Chapter.” She can be reached at cyurth@navajotimes.com.

