Select Page

Travelin’ man: Erich Rogers chasing team-roping world title

Posted by | Jul 11, 2019 | |

Travelin’ man: Erich Rogers chasing team-roping world title

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie
Team roper Erich Rogers successfully ropes the head of the steer for heeling partner Paden Bray on Saturday at the Navajo Nation Fourth of July Ag Expo and PRCA Rodeo in Window Rock. The pair tied for first with a 4.6 run.

WINDOW ROCK

The demands of being a professional team roper never get old for Erich Rogers.

As one of the most traveled cowboys on the PRCA circuit, Rogers says his busy schedule does get hectic at times but it keeps him grounded.

“It does get a little tiring when you have to do some late night driving or waking up early in the morning to catch a flight,” the 2017 PRCA world champion said. “But I like having that busy schedule. It keeps me going. It’s always a good feeling when you get off a plane to go to a rodeo and compete.”

Since the official start of summer last month (June 21), Rogers has been on seven different flights, flying from rodeo to rodeo. All told, he’s competed in a dozen rodeos during a two-week stretch with heeling partner Paden Bray, a 20-year-old Granbury, Texas, cowboy.

“It’s been tough but we’ve had a lot of fun,” Rogers said of their Cowboy Christmas run, which include stops in Ponoka, Alberta, St. Paul, Oregon and Window Rock.

The pair did exceptionally well at those rodeos as they claimed the average titles in Ponoka and St. Paul. On Saturday, the duo turned in a time of 4.6 seconds at the Navajo Nation 4th of July Celebration that earned them a first-place tie with team-roping partners Josh Siggins and Junior Zambrano.

“I was a little off at the barrier but we made a good run with the steer we had,” Rogers said. “I’m just excited that we got to make a good run and to split the ‘W’ here in Window Rock, my hometown rodeo.”

Before the start of Saturday night’s final performance, Rogers and WPRA barrel racer Kassidy Dennison drew the biggest applause during introductions before a packed house.

The three-day rodeo was complimentary – free admission – with the Navajo Gaming Enterprise, CKP Insurance and the Division of Economic Development covering the cost.

“It’s amazing to see all these people pack the stands,” Rogers said. “It’s awesome that the fair let everyone in with free admission. They got to watch and partake in the rodeo.”


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Quentin Jodie

Quentin Jodie is the Sports Editor for the Navajo Times. He started working for the Navajo Times in February 2010 and was promoted to the Sports Editor position at the end of summer in 2012. Previously, he wrote for the Gallup Independent. Reach him at qjodie@navajotimes.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

53.0 F (11.7 C)
Dewpoint: 36.0 F (2.2 C)
Humidity: 52%
Wind: Northeast at 4.6 MPH (4 KT)
Pressure: 30.30

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Maine health grants seek to boost vulnerable communities

FCC approves priority window for tribes to expand broadband

Body of missing girl found in swollen South Dakota creek

New Mexico regulators chart course for coal plant closure

Oklahoma governor, tribes clash over casino gaming revenue

Arizona man sentenced to 20 years for 2 New Mexico killings

Today in Arizona History

Ex-IT worker who hacked former company's website gets prison

3 men killed when car lands on top in Big Horn County creek

Colorado firm fined for death of worker in well explosion

Former tribal president pleads guilty to travel fraud scheme

Feds boosting suicide prevention support for Maine tribes

First US children's series with Alaska Native lead kicks off

Presidential hopefuls to address Native American issues

Fugitive from Iowa arrested on reservation ranch in Montana

Bill to let tribes address domestic violence in limbo

Warren pitches executive orders on race and gender pay gap

Benched: Chief Wahoo not All-Star this time in Cleveland

FBI: Shiprock-area man arrested in homicide of woman

Moon landing, women's suffrage exhibits open in Bismarck