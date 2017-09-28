Times makes major haul at NAJA

CHINLE

The Navajo Times brought home a whopping 18 awards from the Native American Journalists Association conference Sept. 9 in Anaheim, California, including General Excellence and Best Layout in its circulation size division.

The Times claimed multiple awards in most categories in its division, including a first and second place in environmental reporting, first and second in sports, first and third in news, first and third in health reporting and first and third in columns.

“The Navajo Times staff did excellent work this past year and it was acknowledged by our peers throughout Indian Country,” said Tom Arviso Jr., CEO/Publisher. “It’s real nice when our hardworking staff get the notoriety and honors they deserve. I’m proud and happy for them.”

As always, the Times’ photographers did well. Donovan Quintero claimed Best Sports Photo in the regular division, with Paul Natonabah coming in third.

Quintero also placed first and second in the print/online news category, for photos that ran in both media, with photos of the Gallup detox center and a brush fire. Adron Gardner, who recently left the Times to attend graduate school, was at the top of the Associate (non-Native) Division with Best Sports Photo.

Krista Allen, the Times’ Western Bureau reporter, had three first places, in Best Environmental Coverage (“Conservation groups: Bears Ears proposal has deep roots”), Best Health Coverage (“Preventing hantavirus”) and Best News Story (“Best Western review sheds light on workplace discrimination”).

Government reporter Arlyssa Becenti claimed a third in Best News Story with her article on the abduction and murder of Ashlynne Mike and subsequent efforts to establish an Amber Alert on the Navajo Nation. And Duane Beyal, who has since become the Times’ editor, tied for third in Best Column Writing with “A snow bath for the naughty.”

Navajo Times sportswriter Sunnie Clahchischilligi placed first in Best Sports Story with her article on PGA Golfer Rickie Fowler and sports editor Quentin Jodie took second place for his sports story on a PBR Bullfighter.

Features writer Terry Bowman, who is no longer with the Times, snagged four awards for the paper, including first place for his column detailing his observations at Standing Rock, North Dakota.

He also took second in Best Environmental Coverage for tailing a research crew documenting the huge methane cloud above the Four Corners, a third in health coverage for his candid interviews with veterans using marijuana to calm their PTSD and physical symptoms, and third place for Best Feature Story for a story about Baahaali Chapter’s innovative weaving instruction program.

“NAJA is a great association to be a member of because there are many talented Native journalists all over the world,” said Arviso. “Besides our print category, there are honors also given to journalists in radio, television and online. Because of technology, the world of journalism is bigger than ever before and that includes Native journalism, too.

“The entire staff and the carriers of the Navajo Times take great pride in the journalism and work that we produce regularly,” he said, “and when you receive awards like these from NAJA, it just makes it that more special.”

