Vietnam vets receive pins, thanks 50 years after war ended

WINDOW ROCK

Joe T. Charles made sure to wear his camouflage at the Vietnam veterans pinning ceremony at Twin Arrows Navajo Casino last Friday.

He, along with over a hundred other Navajo Vietnam veterans, walked up to the front of the room and received a pin for their service.

Some of these men were drafted and others enlisted during what many refer to as the “unpopular war.” Charles enlisted at the age of 20.

A soft-spoken veteran, it seemed unfathomable that he had fought in battle and lost many friends and fellow soldiers during a war that started in 1955 and ended in 1975.

But, no, Charles and many other Navajo soldiers – whether they wanted to or not – fought in a war that the current U.S. president was able to dodge when drafted.

“I wanted a decent education from GI BIll,” said Charles, as to why he enlisted. “I wanted to better myself. After high school there was nothing here. I got my bachelor’s from the GI Bill. I kept going to the tribe … they gave me nothing.”

Retired Maj. Gen. James T. Jackson, U.S. Army, director of the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, explained the pinning ceremony was to show the appreciation that was not shown 50 years ago.

During the ceremony, Jackson implored the veterans to assist in locating other Vietnam veterans “and help pass on the gratitude of the nation.”

Approximately 86,000 Native Americans served in the Vietnam War and, of that, over 40,000 volunteered.

“It’s time for us as a nation to step up and accomplish something that should’ve happened over 50 years ago,” said Jackson. “It’s our national effort to honor the seven million still living Vietnam veterans.”

Vietnam Army veteran Donald M. Tolino Sr. was just one of millions of soldiers who came home to an unkind welcome. With Vietnam being a controversial war, many protested against it and its soldiers.

“What was going on here in the United States we didn’t know was going on,” said Tolino, of the anti-war movement. “What we got in Vietnam was everything was fine, people were behind us, but when we came back we saw a different picture of how the people hated us.”

Before being drafted, Tolino had gone through the boarding school system. This type of schooling had him and other Navajo students ready for boot camp because of the discipline imposed on them.

“When I got into the military it was relatively easy for me,” said Tolino. “The only thing we didn’t do was perhaps shoot a machine gun, throw a grenade – but everything else we done in our Indian life.”

Although appreciative of the pin and acknowledgement for his service, he still holds bitter feelings towards a broken system that did not and, in his opinion, still doesn’t take care of the veterans that were sent overseas.

“We’re suffering,” he said. “I’m suffering from traumatic brain injury and combat PTSD. When we came back the country wasn’t ready for us to come back with our mental injuries.”

He said the lack of help from the U.S. Veterans Administration is deplorable, saying veterans aren’t able to buy a home unless they qualify or get medical attention. He came to the event hoping to get answers, but instead he heard speakers “talk about themselves.”

“They talk about things,” he said. “They never talked about Vietnam. They didn’t address what we went through. A lot of us are angry. The speakers talked about their personal problems and jobs – I don’t care. I wanted to know if I’m going to get my medical attention taken care of, my home.”

Priscilla “Percy” Piestewa, mother of Lori Piestewa, the U.S. Army soldier killed in Iraq in 2003, came to the event because her husband, Terry, was a Vietnam veteran and they had planned to attend.

Sadly, it was only a few days before the event that Terry passed on.

“My husband wanted to come today,” said Percy. “I felt it as my duty to honor him by being here and having him recognized, and to get his pin and put it on.”

The couple had been together for 58 years. In November they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

It was a week before Percy graduated from Tuba City High School that Terry was drafted and served in Vietnam for a year and half.

Upon arriving home, Percy said her husband suffered from PTSD and with that they worked through it together and “made it work.”

“I’m very thankful that God has guided us the way he has,” said Percy. “And I’m grateful for the years I had to spend with him. We had great times.”

