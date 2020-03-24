Add 2 to list of coronavirus symptoms

Donovan Quintero

Mar 23, 2020

WINDOW ROCK

Add losing the sense of smell and taste to what coronavirus does to people.

According to the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, anecdotal evidence is accumulating around the world that patients who lose their sense of smell and taste ultimately test positive for COVID-19.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and just about every hospital on the planet say a dry cough, fever, and shortness of breath are associated with the coronavirus.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said on Monday, while handing out COVID-19 related pamphlets at the Lowe’s grocery store in Window Rock, he was not aware of that losing the sense of smell and taste were associated. He added he would confer with Dr. Jill Jim, Executive Director for the Navajo Nation Department of Health.

The academy sent the message to the CDC requesting the newfound symptoms be added to the list of coronavirus symptoms.

A Monday morning news release from the Office of the President and Vice President said 29 people living on the reservation have tested positive for SARS-CoV2.

The CDC recommends people stand at least 6 feet apart from one another, wash their hands for 20 seconds, not touch their eyes, noses and mouths, and use the bend in their arm to cover their cough.

There are no known cures for the coronavirus at this time.


Donovan Quintero

