Case number tops 300; PPE delivered

WINDOW ROCK

The COVID-19 cases on Navajo increased by 18 percent today to 321, with one more death for a total of 13.

Navajo County, Arizona, leads with 137; Coconino County, Arizona: 90; Apache County, Arizona: 31; San Juan County, New Mexico: 30; McKinley County, New Mexico: 17; Cibola County, New Mexico: 7; San Juan County, Utah: 7; Socorro County, New Mexico: 2.

In brighter news, the Arizona National Guard Saturday delivered a shipment of much-needed personal protective equipment to Chinle, where it will be sorted and distributed to Navajo health care facilities. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, meanwhile, is assessing possible sites in Chinle and Kayenta to isolate COVID-19 patients with less severe symptoms from the general public, according to a press release from the president’s office.

Confirmed cases continue to increase quickly on Navajo even though public education, awareness and pleading continues to come from Navajo leaders asking everyone to stay home and practice social distancing.

“This is a matter of life and death, especially for those who have underlying health issues,” said President Jonathan Nez. “Before you consider going out for any reason, think of the well-being of your elders and your children. Be mindful that the numbers we are seeing are two to three days old due to the delay in test results for COVID-19.”

This weekend police presence will be prevalent in order to see that Navajo Nation orders are being abided by such as the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m curfew; shelter-in-place; no mass gatherings; no outside visitors or tourists. Navajo Police Chief Phillip Francisco said police would start handing out citations to anyone not abiding by the orders.

Nez has said repeatedly first responders, health care providers and police officers are getting to the point of being “burnt out” because of the upsurge of COVID-19 cases and people not listening to orders.

On March 20, the Navajo Nation Council passed an emergency legislation along with other legislations as a consent agenda, meaning there was no debate, that outlines a temporary restriction on tourists and visitors to the Navajo Nation. Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer approved the legislation Friday.

The resolution states it does not apply to essential commerce and business services including the delivery of essential items such as groceries, food products, medicine, hardware supplies and household consumer products. It also does not apply to medical providers, public safety, and first responders, who are the essential personnel fighting at the front lines.

Saturday’s high numbers are at least two to three days old because it takes 2-4 days for the test results to return.

“We hope to get the ability to do rapid testing,” said Navajo Area Indian Health Services Director Roselyn Tso. “What this means is we will get results faster turn around time, as well as being able to test more people as they are presenting more to our facilities.”

All the efforts are being put forth to combat this deadly virus but the most simple solution to slow down these numbers is for people to stay home, practice social distancing and wash their hands.

“We are putting our people in danger by not listening to what our leadership is telling us,” said Health, Education and Human Services Committee member Edison Wauneka. “If we can comply with what we are being told … that’s going to be the biggest contribution we can make to what we are fighting today.