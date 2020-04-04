Total number of coronavirus cases rises to 270

WINDOW ROCK

The number of confirmed positives tests for COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation has climbed to 270 as of Friday night.

The Navajo Nation Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center, also reported 12 confirmed deaths.

An overall total of 2,353 individuals have been tested with 1,796 showing negative results.

Totals for counties include, in Arizona, Navajo County, 112; Apache, 22; and Coconino, 83.

In New Mexico, McKinley County, 15; San Juan, 26; Cibola, 4; and Socorro, 1.

And in Utah, San Juan County, 7.

Navajo Nation Police will begin issuing citations and fines to people who violate the stay-at-home and 8-p.m.-to-5-a.m. curfew emergency orders.

“We’re at a point where the number of new cases will continue to climb each day, unless everyone begins to take this matter serious,” said President Jonathan Nez. “Today, we received reports of bingo games taking place in a few areas – this needs to stop immediately! We have a public health crisis going on, and this is the type of irresponsible activities that put us all at risk.”

Information: Navajo Nation Department of Health’s COVID-19 website, http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19; or Navajo Health Command Operations Center, 928-871-7014.