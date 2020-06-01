Coronaviris cases rise to 5,348

WINDOW ROCK

The number of positive tests for COVID-19 has reached 5,348 as of Sunday night, Navajo Nation health officials reported.

The number of deaths caused by the virus has reached 246.

Reports from nine health care facilities show that 1,840 people have recovered from the disease.

The Indian Health Service’s Chinle Service Unit leads the region with 1,392 cases, followed by Gallup with 888; Shiprock, 862; Kayenta, 813; Crownpoint, 520; Tuba City, 452; Fort Defiance, 287; and Winslow, 103.