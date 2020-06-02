Cases approach 5,500; Ganado new hotspot

WINDOW ROCK

There are 5,479 COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation as of Monday night, an increase of 131 over the previous day, and a reported 248 deaths, up two from Sunday. Reports from nine health facilities also indicate there are approximately 1,920 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

Cases by service unit: Chinle Service Unit: 1,415; Crownpoint Service Unit: 534; Fort Defiance Service Unit: 292; Gallup Service Unit: 922; Kayenta Service Unit: 828; Shiprock Service Unit: 894; Tuba City Service Unit: 460; Winslow Service Unit: 103; 31 residence unspecified.

“The number of cases and recoveries illustrates that we are still fighting the battle against COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation,” stated Navajo President Jonathan Nez. “We ask our citizens to continue to practice safety measures, such as washing our hands, wearing our face masks, maintaining a distance of six feet from others, and obeying all public health orders.”

Ganado is becoming a concern for the Navajo Department of Health, according to the situation report. Chinle continues to see an increase in its rates. There are three different communities within Chinle that are having a spike, but which communities wasn’t provided.

Cases are picking up in the Fort Defiance Service Area, and may be undercounted since not everyone there receives care at Tsehootsooi Medical Center. Crownpoint continues to decrease in rates, according to the Navajo Department of Health situation report dated May 30.