Northern Agency launches relief effort

WINDOW ROCK

The Northern Diné COVID-19 Relief Effort’s main goal is to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by delivering care packages to families in need — in the safest way possible.

With coronavirus running rampant on Navajo, it has been up to local community members to help with items and supplies so elders and young families don’t have to go to the store and put themselves at risk. But if volunteers aren’t careful, they risk becoming vectors themselves.

For the Northern Diné team, making sure volunteers practice the most safe and sanitary way to deliver these items is key. Kyle Jim, chief volunteer coordinator for the Northern Diné COVID-19 Relief Effort, said the care packages they hand out include food, water, firewood, livestock and domestic animal feed, baby essentials, plus educational materials for children.

“With the volunteers this is a grass-root effort,” said Jim, who said working with 20 communities within the Northern Agency means coordinating and having them identify local leaders and coordinators.

“We don’t want to step over our boundaries,” said Jim. “Even just to provide effective services it’s best to go through local coordinators or leaders because they are the ones who are experts in their areas.”

The team primarily serves Shiprock Chapter and adjacent communities in the Northern Agency. The chapter is by far the largest in the region with an estimated 8,300 residents and a Navajo Nation Council delegate representing it alone.