Two deaths in Western may have been COVID; virus spread at church rally

CHIIŁCHINBII’TÓ, Ariz.

A recent church gathering here may be linked to a dozen confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least two deaths.

The participants in the large gathering that congregated at the Chilchinbeto Church of the Nazarene Zone Rally on March 7 — a meeting in which pastors deliver messages to their members — may have all been exposed to COVID-19 by at least one person who later tested positive for the disease.

Several people who attended the rally or who had family members who did later tested positive for the virus. Before they could be tested, two people — one in LeChee, Arizona and one in Chilchinbeto — died of respiratory symptoms, according to local sources. The LeChee victim had attended the rally; it is uncertain whether the Chilchinbeto victim did.

Dozens of people from at least six Western Navajo chapters — Cameron, Chilchinbeto, Coppermine, Kaibeto, LeChee, Navajo Mountain — and from other places were at that rally, according to a number of people familiar with the gathering, who were all interviewed by the Navajo Times on Friday and on Saturday. A majority of the interviewees, some of whom are members of the Church of the Nazarene, did not want to be named.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Navajo Nation on Saturday night rose to 26 from 14 late Thursday. Cases include 18 from the Kayenta Service Unit, four from the Chinle Service Unit, three from the Tuba City Service Unit, and one from the Crownpoint Service Unit.

Most of the 18 coronavirus cases from the Kayenta Service Unit are tied to the zone rally, where one pastor was coughing as they gave a sermon, according to sources. The rally ran concurrently with a “Day of Prayer” event at the Chilchinbeto Chapter House where chapter officials and some members of the church had a prayer service in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Everyone — pastors and members of all churches — were invited to the prayer service.

How did the coronavirus spread across a room full of faithful people? People in church meetings usually sit packed together. One or more people in the room were infected with the virus, which can spread by airborne droplets or by a simple handshake and then touching the eyes, nose or mouth.

The coronavirus spreads mostly through person-to-person contact within about a 6-foot radius, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In this case, more than a dozen people who attended the zone rally became sick with additional symptoms including pneumonia, according to sources. And those people, many of whom are over 60 and have health issues, went home and infected some of their relatives. Some are recovering, some are awaiting test results, some are self-quarantining, and one individual’s condition took a turn for the worse on Saturday night.

“A lot of people usually go to the rally,” said one member of the church.

The president’s office on Tuesday announced that a 46-year-old Diné woman from this community tested positive for COVID-19. The woman with recent travel history first reported her symptoms to the Kayenta Health Center in Tódinéeshzhee and then she was transported later to a hospital in Phoenix.

Council Delegate Nathaniel Brown (Chiiłchinbii’tó/Deinihootso/Tódinéeshzhee’) said the woman is still in Phoenix and is recovering.

“Someone posted on social media, ‘The first confirmed case passed away,’” Brown said. “(Her) family is really upset. There’s so many false information that’s delivered out there. People make up a lot of stuff and it’s really upsetting.”

The president’s office also reported that a 40-year-old Diné man from the same area tested positive. The man, also with recent travel history, reported his symptoms to the Kayenta Health Clinic and then was transported later to a hospital in Phoenix. It is unknown how he is doing.

The following day, the president’s office announced that a third individual, a 62-year-old male from the same region as the first two, also tested positive. The older man also reported his symptoms to the Kayenta Health Center and then was transported later to a hospital in Phoenix.

The 62-year-old is the pastor of the church, according to sources. And one of the two younger individuals is an educator.

On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health announced seven more cases in the community and deemed Chiiłchinbii’tó a coronavirus hotspot.

“(One of) the church members in Chilchinbeto (must have been infected),” said a member of the church who lives about an hour away from the community. “It (virus) was (probably) already there in that church and those (who) attended carried the virus out.”

LeChee Chapter President Jerry Williams said he was informed Thursday that a group of people from the LeChee Church of the Nazarene and the Cameron Church of the Nazarene traveled to Chilchinbeto to participate in the zone rally.

“So, with that, I told my officials, ‘This is what I’m hearing.’ And people started to panic, which I was afraid of,” Williams said. “Myself, I was trying to remain calm. With your community being talked about … it’s kind of hard for me. When my mind started racing — ‘This can’t be! This can’t be!’”

Brown said the entire situation at first was frightening and caused a lot of fear, prompting the Navajo Department of Health to seal off Chiiłchinbii’tó to the public. The reaction by authorities was swift and the community members were told on Saturday afternoon to only leave their homes if absolutely necessary.

“We still have tight orders to shelter in place for the entire community. Please don’t drive around to see what’s going on. We still need to contain this virus,” the chapter’s post reads. “Medical personnel are doing their best. The emergency response team members initially assigned have been screened and ordered to quarantine. We are continually working with emergency management departments via teleconference and mobile phones. We are being monitored and assisted. Please stay vigilant, patient, and respectful of each other. We are one big family.”

Brown said the situation is unknown and he’s getting questions about what the community should do, how the situation should be addressed, among other questions.

“The other thing (is) we want an apology from President Jonathan Nez because he did not inform the community of Chiiłchinbii’tó,” Brown said. “The parents were upset about how Chilchinbeto school is being portrayed by others. They feel that they should have been notified first before (it was posted) to social media. The chapter officials had to find out through social media. They were not informed first.”

Brown said he’s in self-quarantine and recently was tested for the coronavirus since he’s been traveling. He said on Saturday morning he’s awaiting his test results.

Na’ní’á Hasání Chapter President Milton Tso said the pastor from Cameron Church of the Nazarene held Sunday church service upon his return from the zone rally. He was seen at the church service with his family.

Tso fears that some people from Na’ní’á Hasání also might be exposed to the coronavirus if the Cameron pastor was infected with COVID-19.

“How do I deal with this?” Tso asked Saturday evening. “What are the steps on (how to avoid) panic in the community? What do I say?”