Education Briefs | Zuni children complete successful basketball season

ZUNI, N.M.

On May 13, the Zuni Youth Enrichment Project ended its most popular youth sports program – the spring basketball league.

On 20 teams, 200 7-to-12-year-olds and 44 coaches participated in the eight-week season.

The program was supported by the Nike N7 Fund, the New Mexico Department of Health, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and the Zuni Public School District.

Two divisions practiced every Monday through Thursday at Shiwi Ts’ana Elementary and Zuni Middle School, with Friday game nights at Zuni High.

Talia Natacu, director of development, said, “Our goal is to help them develop lifelong values such as teamwork, wellness, and a sense of belonging.

“Our amazing coaches made this season possible,” she said. “Their mentorship, passion, and care for their players rose above any hiccups. We are so grateful for them, and I know the players and their families are too.”

Angel Yatsayte was one of those coaches. She has been coaching for 23 years in multiple sports, and she’s been with ZYEP since the beginning of the Youth Sports programs.

“I’ve always believed that each kid is unique in their own special way,” she said. “Coaching and getting to know these kids certainly brings joy to my life.”

ZYEP’s Food Sovereignty team provided healthy snacks after each game, hosted a “water challenge” for the players to encourage them to drink 64 ounces of water each day, and offered nutrition education, games, and prizes during the Friday night games.

ZYEP connects with more than 500 local youth annually through its Youth Sports initiative. In addition to basketball, young people can take advantage of soccer, flag football, and cross-country leagues.

Information: 505-782-8000 or zyep.org

NPC celebrates graduates of paramedic program

SHOW LOW, Ariz. – Northland Pioneer College celebrated eight new Emergency Medical Technician-Paramedic graduates at a ceremony at the White Mountain campus on June 1, the college reports.

Graduates include Edker Ahasteen of the Whiteriver Emergency Medical Services, Benjamin Altop of Pinetop Fire, Kimri Hurtado of White Mountain Ambulance Services, Wade Johnson from Snowflake/Taylor Fire, Diego Martinez of Heber-Overgaard Fire, James Meek of Pinetop Fire, Keith Plympton of Pinetop Fire, and Ian Wilgus of St. Johns Fire.

NPC EMS Coordinator Michelle Prentice said, “The only way I know how to explain paramedic class is to take all the prereqs for nursing school – blocks one, two, three, and four – and shove them into a period of nine months. That is the amount of education these students have received. It is no small feat.”

The graduates are eligible to take the certification tests for the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians. Upon successful completion, graduates will be certified by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Native American poster contest winners

SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M. – AMERIND, on May 18, announced the winners of its 2022 Safety Poster Contest, who will each receive $1,000.

The annual contest is open to Native American artists in kindergarten through eighth grade and promotes safety throughout Indian Country.

The age categories were kindergarten through grade three, grades four through six, and grades seven and eight.

The winners are:

Kindergarten through 3rd grade: Aolani Navenma.

Grades 4 through 6: Ky Poola.

Grades 7 and 8: Ava Leach.