‘It’s a blessing’: 241 students graduate from Diné College

Navajo Times | Arlyssa Becenti
A Diné College graduate celebrates getting his diploma Friday at the college's commencement ceremony.

TSAILE, Ariz.

Henrietta Kinsel’s story is not much different from other community college students – she’s a single mother of three and worked for a few years before deciding to go back to school.

These facts are enough of an excuse to keep working adults from even thinking about pursuing higher education. But with Diné College, Kinsel could to stay close to home to pursue her education for an affordable cost.

On Friday, Kinsel received her bachelor’s in business administration and, along with 240 of her fellow classmates, participated in Diné College’s commencement ceremony inside the packed gym at the Tsaile main campus.

“There’s a lot of people on the Navajo Nation who don’t have businesses and I want to help them establish their businesses,” said Kinsel, as to why she majored in business administration.

“Diné College is closer to home and it’s easy to commute,” said Kinsel. “I have children at home and with the help of my mom, my brother and my sister, they helped me make this happen.”


